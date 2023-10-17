Marqeta Announces Partnership with Scalapay to Deliver Buy Now Pay Later Across Europe

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform enabling some of the world’s most innovative embedded finance solutions, today announced a new partnership with Scalapay, Southern Europe’s leading BNPL provider, to leverage Marqeta’s platform to issue cards both online and in-store. Marqeta and Scalapay have signed a five year exclusive contract, where Marqeta will issue virtual cards for online and in-person transactions, creating a more seamless payments experience for both merchants and consumers.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) continues to be a focal point of consumer interest globally. According to Marqeta’s fall 2022 State of Credit survey, more than 1-in-3 people (35%) surveyed said they now use BNPL more than credit cards, showing continued engagement with this lending vertical.

The flexibility of the Marqeta platform further enhances the shopping experience provided by Scalapay. By leveraging Marqeta’s innovative Just-in-Time Funding feature, once a Scalapay consumer is approved for their loan and completes a purchase, a virtual card is instantly created and funded for the exact loan amount. This card can be immediately used for payments both online and in-store through a digital wallet and via the existing checkout or POS, thereby expanding exponentially the number of partners where customers can finance their purchases.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to leverage modern payment technologies with the aim of creating a seamless experience for our customers. Marqeta's technical acumen and scalable platform are an ideal partner for us in supporting our partners to create better shopping experiences for their customers." said Simone Mancini, CEO, Scalapay.

As Italy’s first fintech unicorn, Scalapay has seen significant momentum since it was founded in 2019, and has raised over $727 million in funding to-date. With more than 5,000 stores and 7,000 physical points of sale, Scalapay’s pay in 3 or 4 installments’ products reaches more than 5 million users across Europe. Scalapay merchants have seen a 48% increase in average order value, increased cart conversion, and decreased abandonment rates. In addition, Marqeta will help accelerate merchant onboarding by reducing friction at the point of sale and creating a faster and more seamless experience for their end users.

“We’ve seen customer demand for flexible payments continue to grow, and we’re proud to power Scalapay as they create more seamless shopping experiences for their users and help their merchants increase adoption,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. “As more companies embrace new checkout options, we’re well-positioned to continue our momentum in Europe and work closely with our customers to deliver high-quality, innovative payments offerings.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Scalapay

Scalapay is an innovative payment solution for e-commerce merchants across the globe that allows customers to buy now and pay later, in 3 or 4 installments, without interest. Spreading payments over time allows consumers to choose what they really love, and gives them access to the best quality, their favorite brand, or item without impacting their budget. Scalapay's mission is to provide a global platform that is based on pleasure and better consumption choices.

