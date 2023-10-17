SoftServe and Redpoint Global to Deliver Patient-Centric, Personalized Healthcare Experiences

WELLESLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpoint Global today announced a strategic partnership with SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, focused on improving health and business outcomes through the delivery of an end-to-end personalized healthcare experience. The partnership combines Redpoint’s leading customer data platform rg1® with SoftServe’s engineering and implementation expertise, sealing the gaps between strategy and execution.

Payers, providers, and life sciences companies recognize the need for a patient-centric approach to healthcare that improves outcomes and lowers costs by engaging the healthcare consumer with hyper-relevant experiences across the entire omnichannel healthcare journey. Meeting a patient or a member with a next-best action optimized by channel and delivered in the context of an individual journey reduces care gaps, increases operational efficiencies, and helps keep the patient invested in their continued care.

Today’s healthcare leaders know the importance of innovating the patient experience firsthand but are not always sure where to begin. That is where SoftServe comes in with 30 years of strategic and engineering expertise helping healthcare and life science executives reimagine, transform, accelerate, and continuously enhance their digital journey. SoftServe bridges the gap between inspiration and results, delivering ideas with speed, quality, and within budget. They reduce the risks of implementing a novel solution with optimization techniques and cutting-edge data and application security, ensuring organizations stay competitive while being fully compliant.

"SoftServe is proud to offer an end-to-end digital optimization solution through our strategic partnership with Redpoint Global. Our strengths in data advisory and development services coupled with Redpoint Global's rg1 solution empower healthcare and life sciences organizations with a comprehensive view of their data, the key to driving highly personalized and relevant experiences. Together, we deliver a centralized solution for end-to-end digital optimization across the entire ecosystem," said Jerry Buchanan, SoftServe Executive Vice President, Client Success.

The Redpoint and SoftServe partnership advances a patient-centric approach through perfected data, creating a single view of the healthcare consumer and transforming the patient experience. With rg1 cleansing all data and completing advanced identity resolution processes the moment data is ingested from all sources, the resulting unified, real-time patient profile powers an omnichannel orchestration engine that personalizes each patient’s experience in the context of an individual healthcare journey. Bringing all that is knowable in a single customizable dashboard provides in-depth insights into segmentation, channel performance, ROI, and predictive outcomes to facilitate planning and drive growth.

“Redpoint is pleased to partner with SoftServe to leverage our expertise in helping data-driven organizations transform patient experiences through omnichannel personalization built on robust first-party data and a single view of the healthcare consumer,” said Dale Renner, Redpoint Chief Executive Officer. “SoftServe’s rich history in helping healthcare organizations reimagine their digital journeys couples perfectly with Redpoint rg1 to create the market-leading patient experience solution.”

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

About Redpoint Global

With Redpoint’s software platform, rg1®, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint’s solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets®.