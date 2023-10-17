Introducing the KODAK FLIK X1 and X2 Mini Pico Projectors Now Shipping on Amazon

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Kodak North American brand licensee, C+A Global has announced an expansion of their vast projector lineup and introduced an all-new affordable and playful line of mini pico projectors that includes the KODAK FLIK X1 Mini Pico Projector and KODAK FLIK X2 Mini Pico Projector. The FLIK XI and X2 Mini Pico Projectors are the ideal, pocket-sized projectors for all ages. With ease of use being top of mind, users can easily set up their own movie nights, presentations and gaming adventures, making it great for users young and old.

KODAK FLIK X1 Mini Pico Projector

A big viewing experience on a tiny, hassle-free device. Grab hold of this pocket-sized projector and create moments of joy; easily set it up at school, a friend’s house, or at a sleepover and enjoy movies, games, TV shows, and more once connected to a media device. Available on Amazon for $62.99.

KODAK FLIK X2 Mini Pico Projector

Thoughtfully designed to prioritize portability and simplicity, the convenient built-in handle makes carrying this projector a breeze and easy to take from place to place. Users can easily enjoy content while roaming and let their imagination run wild with its hassle-free setup. Available on Amazon for $69.99.

The KODAK FLIK X1 Mini Pico Projector and KODAK FLIK X2 Mini Projector are equipped with a manual wheel to easily adjust focus, 480P native resolution, 2-dual watt speakers as well as micro SD and USB ports for a seamless user experience. Both can project up to a 100” inch screen, providing a cinematic experience. Its user-friendly interface makes it possible for anyone to take charge of family movie night.

For more information, please visit kodakphotoplus.com or, to receive a media kit review unit, please contact Chloe Larby at chloe@grithaus.agency.

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder and licensee, driving the innovation and growth of some of the world’s biggest and most beloved consumer products from Kodak, and more. With over two decades of experience, the C+A Global team knows what it takes to get a brand off the shelf and into consumers’ hands. Leveraging targeted insights on trends, state-of-the-art design, logistical and manufacturing capabilities, and in-depth marketing and tech savvy, C+A Global takes every product in its portfolio to new levels of success. Whether transforming existing brands and categories, or introducing new ones, the company’s proven approach drives sales for its products time and again.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.