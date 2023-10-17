Silence is golden: eFantom, Porsche’s first electric boat, is charged quickly and flexibly with ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy

NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Frauscher × Porsche 850 Fantom Air is putting an end to roaring engines and excessive emissions on the water. The powertrain and batteries are housed in the hull of the electric sports boat. With its powerful electric drive, the eFantom quietly reaches top speeds of around 85 kph (46 knots) and transports up to nine people across the water with minimal impact on the climate. It can then be quickly and conveniently charged at the marina with ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost. The eFantom from Frauscher and Porsche was unveiled to the public in early October in an exclusive presentation at Lake Garda. The first edition of 25 units of eFantom will be available for delivery by Frauscher in 2024.

No costly grid expansion: ChargePost can be easily installed in harbors

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, has provided significant support for the low-emission electric sports boat project. ChargePost, a compact, all-in-one ultra-fast charging system with integrated power electronics, battery storage and large monitors, charges the boat in less than 30 minutes. And the fact that it does not require costly grid expansion makes it the ideal solution for harbors. The battery storage can be supplied via a 22-kVA connection, which is available in any harbor, no matter how small. This enables fast, convenient charging of fully electric boats.

The system enables ultra-fast charging at up to 300 kW with one charging point or 150 kW with two charging points used simultaneously. No civil engineering work is required for the installation, meaning ChargePost can even be installed directly on the dock. Despite its minimal footprint of less than 2 m² (17 square feet), the system offers optimal speed and charging power. ADS-TEC Energy has long been committed to expanding the fast-charging infrastructure in electromobility with high-performance, storage-based platform solutions with charging power of up to 320 kW. As part of the Frauscher × Porsche 850 Fantom Air project initiated by Porsche, the two companies are harnessing water as a new element in the expansion of e-mobility.

“We are proud to be able to support an innovative, premium German brand like Porsche, a company focused on performance and speed, in this pioneering project. It is a perfect match that is 100% aligned with our company’s vision. Fast, convenient charging for powerful e-boats like the eFantom is only possible with fast charging technology that can be flexibly installed,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “We are confident that the future of propulsion will be electric – be it e-cars, e-boats or other means of transportation.”

eFantom could revolutionize the industry

The eFantom’s electric motor is based on technology used in the fully-electric Porsche Macan, with the power limited to a maximum of around 400 kW. All high-voltage components – in Porsche’s typical 800-V design – including the battery have also been adopted in the eFantom. According to Philip Ruckert, “eBoot” (electric boat) Project Manager at Porsche, “ADS-TEC Energy is known for innovative thinking and German craftsmanship. They were able to fully play to these strengths in the design of this project.”

The sports car manufacturer developed the eFantom in cooperation with Austria-based Frauscher Boats and sees it as having the potential to revolutionize an entire industry. Porsche also wants to be a pioneer for sustainable mobility beyond its range of racing and road vehicles. Measuring 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide and just over 8.5 meters (27.8 feet) long, the innovative electric boat is particularly stable in the water thanks to the location of the drive and batteries deep in the center of the hull. It glides almost perfectly flat over the surface and is incredibly easy to maneuver. This means that, for the first time ever in an e-boat, it is also perfect for water skiing or wakeboarding.

ADS-TEC Energy – Porsche’s trusted development partner

This is not the first time that the two companies have worked together to open up innovative new fields in electromobility. For instance, ADS-TEC Energy was commissioned by Porsche to develop the ChargeBox fast-charging system – a compact box with battery storage and charging electronics on a footprint of just 1.6 m² (17 square feet), which can charge at 320kW at one charging point and 160 kW simultaneously at two flexible charging points. The ChargeBox was unveiled at the launch of the Porsche Taycan in 2019. Over 1,000 ChargeBox charging points are now installed at Porsche dealerships around the world.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”) and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US” and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, “ADSE”). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

