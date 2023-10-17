Tractor Supply’s Fall Paper Clover Campaign Generates More Than $1 Million for 4-H Youth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today its 2023 fall Paper Clover campaign raised more than $1 million for 4-H youth nationwide. The fundraiser, now in its 13th year, surpassed a grand total of $20 million in donations during the 2023 spring campaign held in April.

From October 4-15, Tractor Supply invited customers to purchase a paper clover at checkout in stores nationwide and online at TractorSupply.com. Ninety percent of all donations will directly support 4-H youth in the state in which they were made, while the remaining 10% will support national 4-H programming.

"It's wonderful to see the generosity of our local communities as we conclude another successful Paper Clover fundraiser," said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "Reaching $20 million raised earlier this year was an incredible milestone, and this campaign brings us closer to the next milestone as we continue to grow our partnership with 4-H. We extend our deepest gratitude to all our customers who donated, providing 4-H youth the opportunity to attend summer camps and gain essential life skills that will help shape their futures."

Funds raised through the Paper Clover campaign support 4-H educational programs and provide all 4-H members with the opportunity to engage in leadership-building experiences such as camps and conferences. 4‑H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

“For more than a decade, Tractor Supply stores across the country have rallied their team members and community to support 4-H through the Paper Clover campaign,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “In-person experiences like 4-H summer camps and conferences help young people develop invaluable interpersonal and leadership skills. Thanks to Tractor Supply and their ongoing support through the Paper Clover campaign, even more youth now have that opportunity.”

Tractor Supply and 4-H began the bi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser in 2010 to raise money and awareness for local 4-H clubs.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, touching more than six million youth across the U.S. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover campaign, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than three thousand local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.