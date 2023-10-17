Announcing Aptyx: New Brand Brings Together Market-Leading Molding, Extrusion, Coatings, and Assembly Capabilities

Molded Devices Inc. (MDI) today announced its rebranding as Aptyx. The new brand brings together the aptitude and excellence of more than a dozen companies with over 70 years of experience in complex manufacturing – particularly in the areas of molding, extrusion, coatings, and medical device assembly. (Video: Business Wire)

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molded Devices Inc. (MDI) today announced its rebranding as Aptyx. The new brand brings together the aptitude and excellence of more than a dozen companies with over 70 years of experience in complex manufacturing – particularly in the areas of molding, extrusion, coatings, and medical device assembly.

The Aptyx name and brand identity integrates a global group of industry-leading brands that are part of MDI including GlobalMed, Seitz, Medefab, Bates, and DipTech Systems. Through its collaborative approach across the company, Aptyx supports its customers in bringing their expertly engineered products to market with the highest quality and entrepreneurial speed to enable their long-term success and positive impacts on people’s lives.

“I’m thrilled to officially bring these remarkable companies under one name – and to draw on their innovative manufacturing capabilities and technologies to help clients solve tough challenges with confidence,” said Gregg Tobin, President and CEO, Aptyx. “With our domestic, near-shore, off-shore, and low-cost manufacturing capabilities and automation expertise, we are well suited to meet the unique demands of complex manufacturers’ mission-critical components and devices. At Aptyx, making it happen is the way we do business.”

The new brand comes on the heels of significant growth through acquisition and the recent acquisition of MDI by TruArc Partners, a private equity firm focused on supporting transformative growth for middle-market companies. The Aptyx brand will allow the company to build its commercial and operational efforts around a singular identity.

“We’re so pleased to announce Aptyx – a brand that brings together all of the company’s businesses as we look to continue our growth in the fast-growing medical devices space, and in specialty plastics manufacturing,” said John Pless, Co-Managing Partner at TruArc Partners, majority owner of Aptyx. “We look forward to supporting Aptyx’s ambitious investment and growth plan in the months and years to come.”

Aptyx’s global network encompasses ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, including ISO 7 and 8 cleanrooms. The organization serves the medical device and life sciences market as well as a number of other key markets including motion control and facility automation, aerospace and defense, and energy. With integrated, specialized engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Aptyx solutions range from development through manufacturing, assembly, and packaging.

“Whether it’s life-saving medical devices, specialty precision gears, or custom dip molded insulation solutions for advanced applications, Aptyx is focused on unwavering quality and integrity in delivering smart solutions that solve complex challenges for our customers,” said Dave Appleton, Global VP of Quality, Aptyx. “We deliver quality manufacturing solutions at scale because the products our customers make matter – and we’re excited to embark on this new and exciting chapter in our growth.”

The wordmark Aptyx is a custom font with unique notch and cutout details. In other words, it is highly engineered like the products Aptyx helps make. The organization’s logo mark is a representation of the letters A and X, an apex and the up arrow, representing continuous growth.

About Aptyx

Aptyx is a global manufacturing partner that engineers smart solutions to help customers solve tough challenges with confidence. With a broad range of specialized capabilities including engineering, molding, extrusion, coatings, and assembly, the company manufactures complex components and devices for the life sciences and other demanding industries. Headquartered in Tempe, AZ, Aptyx has dedicated production facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. To learn more visit www.aptyx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TruArc Partners

TruArc Partners is a private equity firm focused on middle-market control investments. TruArc focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across specialty manufacturing and business services. The TruArc investment team collaborates with its operating partners and portfolio management teams to create value through a transformational growth strategy led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about TruArc visit www.truarcpartners.com.