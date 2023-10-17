Glory and Kinective Collaborate to Certify Core Integration for GLR-100 Teller Cash Recycler

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector, and Glory, a leader in Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs) with more than 100,000 TCRs installed worldwide, announced today the certification of the GLR-100 cash recycler.

Banks and credit unions can enhance their operational efficiency and security through the implementation of Glory’s GLR-100, incorporating cash recycling. This technology enhances productivity, efficiency, and job satisfaction, saving up to 50% in manual banknote counting time. This enables tellers to prioritize customer service and cross-selling. Kinective is the first company to certify and integrate with this innovative device, giving clients access to the latest market technology.

Advanced inventory management capabilities result in cost savings on CIT fees. Human counting errors are greatly reduced with the self-audit function, decreasing operating costs as well. Using Glory’s Secure Transfer Cassettes (STC) means a reduction in cash exposure, enhancing cash security and lowering the branch risk profile.

Kinective’s zero-footprint integration solution connects teller platforms and cash handling hardware further driving security, process improvements and cost efficiencies across branch operations. This certification adds to Kinective’s ever-growing list of certified devices.

“ Innovation is a key driver for the growth and profitability of financial institutions, and we are proud to offer access to best-of-breed technologies that can help our clients achieve just that,” said Kinective CEO Stephen Baker. “ Partnering with Glory to certify yet another device continues our commitment to providing choice in the marketplace. We know customers want access to the latest technology and combining Glory’s most advanced TCR with our core integration platform is another example of making financial institutions’ needs a top priority.”

Rick Friese, EVP Financial Markets at Glory, said, “ Working with Kinective to achieve integration and certification is a win for Glory. This is an impactful evolution for banks and credit unions alike to realize the benefits of an innovative TCR in the industry. Our strategic partnership is focused on serving our mutual customers as they improve operations and better serve their customers and members.,”

Kinecta Federal Credit Union in Manhattan Beach, Calif. was one of the first pilot customers for the GLR certified integration. Ayaz Bhaiyat, Director of IT Operations at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, said, “ The cash recycler is by far the fastest we have used. The secure cassette feature enables our staff to audit the machine in minutes without impacting our members and our staff. It is safe, secure and easy.”

The GLR-100 is a connected device, IoT and cloud services capable. The key to creating value with this new technology is innovative integration with your core banking platform that enables financial institutions to grow and adapt to the ever-changing landscape.

About Kinective

Kinective is the most open and connected platform for scaling innovation in the banking industry. The company is the force multiplier for acing transformation through one connection between fintechs and banking cores. This access to innovation helps financial institutions break down barriers, unlock new services, and enhance their competitive edge. For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company on LinkedIN.

About Glory

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

For further information please visit www.Glory-global.com/us.