Sarcos Announces Delivery of Guardian® Sea Class Robotic System to UK Supplier Atlantas Marine

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities, announced today that it fulfilled an order from Atlantas Marine (“Atlantas”) for two Guardian Sea Class robotic systems and a support package. Sarcos delivered the systems in the third quarter of 2023.

The Guardian Sea Class is a teleoperated, dual-armed manipulation system with six-function dexterity per arm and performs in depths of up to one kilometer (1,000 meters). When integrated with VideoRay’s Defender ROV, which delivers exceptional power and maneuverability, it is expected to enable operations in currents up to four knots. The use of the Guardian Sea Class system reduces the need for divers to work in dangerous underwater conditions, allowing for safer, faster operations.

“We are looking forward to putting the integrated Sarcos and VideoRay underwater system to work,” said Charlie Foll, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantas Marine. “One of the key pillars of our business is providing the world’s most comprehensive and sought-after subsea offshore inspection services using the highest quality equipment. The Guardian Sea Class helps ensure we provide the best service to our customers while keeping our employees safe.”

The Guardian Sea Class system is electronically driven, eliminating the added weight, size and expense of hydraulic power unit systems, lowering maintenance costs and reducing the risk of system downtime. When paired with VideoRay’s Defender ROV, it augments the ROV’s existing capabilities, flexibility and upgradeability, to perform a varied range of complex and precise tasks using handheld tools and sensors.

“This sale to Atlantas is an important milestone that demonstrates Sarcos’ ability to bring complex robotic systems to market and shows the important role the Guardian Sea Class robot can play in challenging underwater environments,” said Matt Vogt, Chief Revenue Officer, Sarcos. “We work to provide job-critical solutions to our customers that also prevent injury and save lives in the harshest and most inhospitable environments. The Sarcos-VideoRay combined system is expected to offer the most advanced underwater inspection and intervention capabilities on the market, driving down organizational maintenance costs and protecting human capital.”

For more information on Sarcos and its underwater robotics solutions, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic solutions address the challenging, unstructured, industrial environments for markets that require a high degree of accuracy, efficiency and can benefit from task autonomy. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos.

About Atlantas Marine Ltd

Atlantas Marine is a privately owned UK company, which specializes in supplying underwater robotic equipment and services to military and non-military customers. We have been UK dealers for VideoRay for over 22 years, and supply a range of products, including the VideoRay ‘Defender’ ROV, Atlantas ‘Storm’ camera and Sarcos ‘Guardian Sea Class’ robotic arm manipulators. We are ISO9001, 14001 and 45001 certified and we provide full after-sales technical support, training, and maintenance services. For more information, please visit www.atlantasmarine.com.

