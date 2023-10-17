Blackstone Talent Group Leverages RDA to Automate Select Sales Capture Processes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Talent Group, specializing in providing workforce solutions to commercial, government and non-profit clients across the U.S., is pleased to announce the automation of select sales capture processes - through Rapid Digital Automation (RDA) platform - to help better serve its clients. Founded in 1998, Blackstone has garnered an impressive track record of delivering successful contract, permanent placement and end-to-end managed resource services to a client list that includes Fortune 500 businesses and US federal, state and local governments.

As part of its digital transformation, Blackstone recently leveraged RDA bot technology from IntelliBuddies to automate aspects of its sales capture process with its clients’ third-party job systems. The results have been being better in synch with client demand, executing on client needs faster, and better responding to ongoing changes to client resource needs.

“With the emergence of RDA solutions like IntelliBuddies, we were able to flip the script on how we thought about synchronizing our client systems with our own when it comes to job demand,” says Ken Hans, CEO for Blackstone Talent Group. “The RDA capabilities provided by IntelliBuddies are far superior to traditional integration solutions we’ve used in the past. RDA gives us more flexibility, more control and more sophistication when it comes to not only being in synch with new client demand, but also in monitoring big and small changes across the client job lifecycle.”

Through IntelliBuddies RDA, Blackstone has now empowered its sales team to automatically sync the client demand it chooses, with the click of a button. The results have been less cluttered demand pipelines in their front office system, and freed up time for sales to do focus on higher value client tasks.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Blackstone, and are excited that our AI driven RDA technology has been able to seamlessly adapt to support Blackstone’s specific business needs,” says Vikash Marodia, Solutions Director, IntelliBuddies. “We see a lot of potential for Blackstone to continue to capitalize on the use case we have deployed. The foundation is there for continued optimization, which will help their business grow.”

About Blackstone Talent Group

Blackstone Talent Group is a privately-held, workforce solutions firm founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Washington DC, Denver, and Colorado Springs. Blackstone helps clients adapt their workforce to the demands of a digital world across areas such as Cloud, Cyber, Mobility, Big Data and DevOps. Blackstone has garnered an impressive track record of delivering successful results to a client list that includes Fortune 500 businesses and the US Federal Government.

For more information on Blackstone Talent Group, please visit https://www.bstonetalent.com/.

About IntelliBuddies

IntelliBuddies is a global software company that develops advanced technologies to enable enterprises to “Think Big, Start Smart, Scale Faster.” Through its AI driven Rapid Digital Automation (RDA) platform, IntelliBuddies improves the lives of human capital in the workforce to foster rapid growth and health to the organization(s) they serve.

For more information on IntelliBuddies, please visit https://intellibuddies.com/.