Generational Equity Advises Procerus Skin Care in its Sale to Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Procerus Skin Care to Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center (a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners). The transaction closed October 3, 2023.

Procerus Skin Care (PSC), located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a well-established Medical Spa, known for its innovative approach to skin and body care. Services address a variety of cosmetic concerns, integrating aesthetic non-invasive cosmetic laser treatments, minimally invasive injectables, and medical-grade skin care products in a safe, proven, effective, and individualized manner.

The Company attributes its premier market position and longstanding success to a continuous commitment to offering its client base the latest in procedures, technology, and devices; its skilled and well-trained staff who stay at the forefront of industry developments and innovation; and its reputation as a trusted authority in skincare.

Headquartered in Petoskey, Michigan, Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center (CSLC) offers aesthetic and regenerative services including cosmetic injectables, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and liposuction. The Company differentiates itself by taking a consultative, medical approach to patient care with services performed by a full-time team that includes physician assistants, nurse practitioners and aestheticians. CSLC has established a loyal, reoccurring customer base across its locations in Michigan and Florida.

Incline Equity Partners (Incline), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm investing in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Joe Hige, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson closed the deal.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.