Saama Signs New Agreement That Will Enable Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Development

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saama, a provider of AI-based solutions that accelerate clinical development and commercialization, today announced a multi-year agreement with global biopharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca. The agreement is designed to streamline and facilitate AstraZeneca’s clinical data management and medical review processes using Saama’s AI-enabled technology platform and aims to set a new industry standard for accelerating clinical development.

“Across the pharmaceutical industry, companies are recognizing the significant need and unprecedented opportunity to fundamentally change the way drug development is done by adopting new, cutting-edge technologies,” said Lisa Moneymaker, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Saama. “At Saama, our vision is to accelerate drug development by leveraging the industry’s only AI-enabled technology platform to bring needed treatments to patients sooner. This agreement with AstraZeneca underscores our shared commitment to redefining drug development paradigms for the benefit of patients around the world.”

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will integrate Saama’s platform into its data management and review systems, using Saama’s Smart Data Quality (SDQ), Data Hub, and Patient Insights solutions to achieve faster clinical database lock, more efficient data reviews, and enable smarter medical review processes.

“The breadth of our clinical portfolio at AstraZeneca is driving us to leverage cutting-edge technology to modernize data and medical review processes," said Natalie Fishburn, Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca. “Saama’s platform will complement our internal efforts to automate tasks, simplify data flows and exploit the power of AI for new insights, to drive delivery of medical advances for patients.”

“Data review is a fundamental part of clinical trials that is critical to ensuring the validity of study results,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO, Saama. “We are committed to helping companies transform their clinical development processes, by providing groundbreaking solutions that set a new benchmark for the industry.”

Combined, Saama’s SDQ, Data Hub, and Patient Insights solutions use the industry’s most advanced technology and AI capabilities to give study teams the power to manage the high volume and variety of today’s clinical trial data. Data is centralized and standardized from multiple sources to enable streamlined medical review processes, improve patient safety oversight, predict participant behavior, and accelerate clinical signal discovery.

The Saama platform of AI-enabled SaaS solutions supports the full spectrum of clinical development. To learn more about the Saama platform and its custom solutions and services or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit saama.com.

About Saama

Saama develops life science solutions that accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients. With innovative AI technologies, Saama drives breakthrough intelligence into clinical and commercial operations. The Saama platform powered the clinical trial that led to the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, with employees around the globe, Saama is committed to helping customers save and improve lives. Discover more at saama.com.