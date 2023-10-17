K12-Powered Schools in Indiana Initiate Draw a Line Against Bullying: Invites Community to Align to Prevent Bullying

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Annually, nearly six million students across the nation report facing the harrowing issue of bullying during the school year. In Indiana, the Department of Education reports that bullying was on the rise during the 2022-2023 school year, resulting in a total of 5,460 reported incidents. Bullying not only negatively impacts students' education but also takes a severe toll on their mental health. In response to this alarming concern, K12, a national leader in online education, is stepping up to take a stand against bullying and help create safer school environments for students.

“K12-powered schools in Indiana are committed to creating a safe and nurturing learning environment for students. The Draw a Line Against Bullying Move-A-Thon is our way of taking a strong stance against bullying and mental health challenges faced by our youth," said Mike Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Stride/K12. "We invite individuals, families, and communities to join us in this movement, promote kindness, and support our students, as we believe every child deserves a safe and caring place to learn.”

In a recent survey of parents, 44% revealed that they had enrolled their children in a K12-powered school due to safety and bullying-related concerns at their previous schools. Bullying remains a prevalent issue, and the statistics speak volumes about the need for action. Furthermore, recent data from the Pew Research Center underscores the urgency of addressing mental health concerns among our youth, as four-in-ten U.S. parents with children under 18 express extreme or significant worry about their children's potential struggles with anxiety or depression.

In response to these alarming trends, K12 is proud to announce the K12 Draw a Line Against Bullying Move-A-Thon. This event serves as a fun, engaging, and impactful way for individuals, families, and communities to come together to make a difference in the lives of millions of students who fear or face bullying on a daily basis.

The Move-A-Thon, which takes place from October 21 through October 29, will engage the entire K12 community, as well as participants from all walks of life. The goal: to put a stop to bullying by getting active and giving back. Participants can register their commitment to move against bullying throughout the month of October, all while raising funds in support of Rachel’s Challenge, an organization dedicated to fostering kindness, compassion, and positive change in schools.

Participants are encouraged to get moving in any way they prefer—walking, running, rolling, swimming, or any other form of physical activity. The Move-A-Thon isn't just about moving; it's about taking a collective stand against bullying, offering support to those affected, and raising awareness about the importance of mental health in our schools.

To participate in the K12 Draw a Line Against Bullying Move-A-Thon and make a difference in the lives of students facing bullying and mental health challenges, please visit the Move-A-Thon website.

Indiana has 5 K12-powered public and alternative school choice options - Indiana Digital Learn School / Alternative School, Indiana Gateway Digital Academy & Alternative School, and Hoosier College and Career Academy as well as 3 K12-powered private school options - FaithPrep Academy, Geo Focus Academy, and Marian University Preparatory School.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.