Data Theorem Mobile Protect Solution Earns Highest Standard of Online Safety and Privacy with COPPA Certification from kidSAFE

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced its Mobile Protect solution has earned the highest standard of online safety and privacy by achieving Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) compliance certification from kidSAFE, an independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program.

Data Theorem is the first application security leader to put its products through the rigorous safety and privacy COPPA certification process to better support its customers who build mobile applications designed for children. As a result, Mobile Protect assures customers who develop children’s mobile apps that they are building safe apps that do not compromise children’s private data.

“We applaud Data Theorem for their commitment and diligent work to achieve COPPA certification and in partnering with kidSAFE to help child-directed app developers better manage their own COPPA compliance,” said Shai Samet, Founder and President of kidSAFE. “Our partnership with Data Theorem continues to lay a foundation for improving standards focused on the safety, security and privacy of children’s data in the digital era. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Data Theorem in the coming years to help parents and families further protect their kids’ data while using applications connected to the Internet.”

The kidSAFE Seal Program is an independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, tablet devices, and other similar interactive services and technologies. COPPA is a U.S. law that aims to protect the privacy and personally identifying information (PII) of children under the age of 13 who use online services. The law places rules on the use of data from and about children under 13 that are stricter than those governing data about older people, and offers parents the ability to monitor and approve some of the information their children share.

“Data Theorem continues to show its commitment to making application security, privacy and safety a priority for all of our customers,” said Richard Smith, Data Theorem Field Director. “This new COPPA certification is another proof point and highlights our focus on helping to ensure that mobile apps are built to protect all end user data, especially children. With privacy continuing to be a major focus for organizations, ensuring our Mobile Protect SDK embedded in mobile apps meets the strictest regulatory requirements is extremely important, and this certification enables our customers to maintain COPPA compliance when leveraging Data Theorem in their mobile apps.”

kidSAFE has added Data Theorem to its certified directory online and has created a unique certification page for Mobile Protect at https://www.kidsafeseal.com/certifiedproducts/datatheorem_mobileprotect.html.

The Data Theorem Mobile Protect runtime application self-protection (RASP) SDK defends mobile applications from active hackers, 3rd party code, open-source libraries, commercial proprietary SDKs, data in-transit, data at-rest, and device-based attacks such as spyware, malware, jailbroken/rooted devices, etc. Data Theorem enables its customers to embed the Mobile Protect SDK library to defend their applications anytime, anywhere with run-time monitors and defensive safety measures.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

