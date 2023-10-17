Perifery™ Collaborates With Seagate Technology on Scalable Storage Solution for High-Growth Edge Markets

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perifery™, a division of DataCore, and Seagate® Technology today announced a new on-premises solution for scaling out object storage. Integration between Perifery Swarm and Seagate Exos® CORVAULT™ provides users in high-growth edge markets, including media and entertainment, health care, retail, and manufacturing, with a high-performance, scalable, and secure object storage solution that dramatically lowers CPU requirements, reduces costs, and improves the end-user experience.

“Organizations in high-growth edge markets want to manage large data volumes with the minimum amount of human overhead and with the best possible total cost of ownership,” said Abhijit Dey, general manager of Perifery. “Our collaboration with Seagate provides customers with a feature-rich object storage solution at a price point that outperforms equivalent JBOD-based solutions.”

Seagate Exos CORVAULT is a high-performing, efficient, durable multi-petabyte capacity block storage system that is self-healing and brings five-nines availability to scale out storage for data center deployments. CORVAULT breakthrough technologies provide hyperscale efficiencies, rapid deployment, and automatic hard drive renewal for less e-waste and operational costs. Perifery Swarm improves content archiving, preservation, and distribution through deep S3 compatibility and the ability to scale to thousands of petabytes and thousands of users. Swarm’s cross-node erasure coding and data replication, safeguards digital assets for future utilization and monetization.

Running Swarm on top of the CORVAULT self-healing block storage system provides users with an easy-to-manage object storage solution that can scale out object storage from just one CORVAULT up to and beyond 200PB. The innovative solution features encryption at rest without putting CPU load on the software servers and self-healing hard drives that can avoid performing many system-level data regeneration tasks.

“We’re excited to team up with Perifery and answer a critical need for our customers,” said Paul McParland, vice-president of enterprise solutions at Seagate. “Our on-premises object storage solution is a perfect option for customers seeking a cost efficient and high-performance system, ensuring media and metadata are easy to manage and secure across large libraries.”

Perifery's Object Matrix media-focused object storage platform is also integrated with Seagate CORVAULT. Combining Object Matrix and the CORVAULT self-healing block storage system brings several benefits to users, including enhanced metadata management, support for hybrid cloud workflows, and media management via Vision application.

Register for the upcoming webinar on October 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET to learn more about Perifery’s latest partnership with Seagate.

Perifery will demonstrate its innovative workflow solutions at the 2023 NAB Show New York in booth 335. More information about Perifery is available at https://www.perifery.com/.

About Perifery™, a Division of DataCore

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, provides world-class, innovative workflow solutions for evolving media organizations. Trusted by leading media and entertainment companies worldwide, Perifery appliances and Swarm software set the bar for fast, secure, and scalable solutions that preserve, protect, and speed up monetization of digital assets. Accelerating the customer journey from core to the edge and cloud, Perifery solutions redefine how storage resources are best utilized, enabling transformational business growth. More information about Perifery is available at perifery.com.