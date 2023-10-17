Park Dental and The Dental Specialists jointly form Park Dental Partners, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on 50 years of collaboration and success, doctor owned Park Dental and The Dental Specialists have announced the formation of Park Dental Partners, Inc to provide administrative, marketing, information technology, and operational support to the group practices it serves. This new entity will provide comprehensive support for practicing doctors, who will continue to focus on the delivery of patient-centered care under their existing professional corporations and practices.

Pete Swenson, previously Chief Executive Officer for Park Dental and The Dental Specialists, has been appointed as Chairman and CEO of Park Dental Partners, Inc.

“ The formation of Park Dental Partners will strengthen the culture and brands of our successful group practices and enable our expansion to serve more patients in more communities throughout the region. We believe this new structure will be highly impactful in the industry, allowing doctors to remain in control of clinical practices while also retaining control over the governance of Park Dental Partners,” says Swenson.

The transition to Park Dental Partners is expected to be seamless and there will be no impact on the day-to-day activities in the practices. Showing its commitment to a doctor-led culture, Dr. Alan Law, President of The Dental Specialists, and Dr. Christopher Steele, President of Park Dental, have been appointed to the board of Park Dental Partners.

Said Law, “ Our combined strength and world class operations form a platform that should be very attractive to high-quality dental groups that seek our shared vision, which is to provide more patients with a lifetime of optimal oral health.”

“ We are eager to take this next step in our evolution,” added Steele, “ This new structure supports our practices’ continued growth, long-term stability, and helps ensure that we can continue to deliver patient-centered care for generations to come.”

About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners is the largest Minnesota-based provider of business and nonclinical support to general and multi-specialty dental practices. Built on the foundation of group practices with over 50 years of experience providing high quality care, Park Dental Partners has grown to support over 190 doctors across 86 locations and is recognized as a leader in oral health in the upper Midwest. Our commitment to supporting patient-centered care has allowed Park Dental Partners affiliated dental groups to be known as leaders in oral health in the communities they serve.

For more information, please visit www.parkdentalpartners.com