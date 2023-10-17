Just Dropped: Green Day x Igloo KoolTunes Collaboration

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo announced its collaboration with Green Day, one of the most iconic punk-rock bands to catapult the genre into the mainstream in the 1990s. Available now at igloocoolers.com/greenday, the new, special-edition Green Day KoolTunes — Igloo’s Playmate cooler with speakers — features custom artwork capturing the band’s multi-platinum fifth studio album “Nimrod”. In early 2024, the Green Day x Igloo Cooler Collection will expand to include an all-new Playmate cooler design and drinkware.

“To bring a punk rock-inspired Playmate cooler to market is incredible, but for that cooler to be a collaboration with Green Day, is beyond huge, and we’re infinitely pumped!” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “We’re bringing this collab to life with awesome designs inspired by the game-changing albums Green Day has released over the last decades. We’re starting out with the Nimrod KoolTunes boombox cooler, so fans can blast Green Day while enjoying a chilled drink, then expanding our collection early next year with two additional styles. We can’t wait to see how hyped fans get with this collection!”

Igloo designed the new Green Day KoolTunes as an homage to the memorably cool cover art from the “Nimrod” album released back in 1997. A mix of black, white and yellow graphics feature iconic logos and photographs of all three members of the band: Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

The Green Day Nimrod KoolTunes Playmate cooler, $174.99, features:

Wireless twin speaker stereo design with premium audio and punchy bass

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless pairing technology

IP56-rated water- and dust-resistant design

Up to 10 hours of audio playtime on a single charge

Rechargeable internal lithium-ion battery

Long-lasting ice retention

14-quart capacity that can fit up to 26 standard 12-ounce cans

All punk-rock fans can keep up with the expanding Green Day x Igloo Cooler Collection by visiting igloocoolers.com/greenday.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.