Reimagine Care Announces Investment from Memorial Hermann to Help Transform the Cancer Care and Recovery Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of virtual and at-home cancer care services, is pleased to announce an investment from Memorial Hermann Health System, a non-profit, community-focused, award-winning health system committed to creating healthier Greater Houston communities.

Founded in 2020, Reimagine Care was created to give people living with cancer a better treatment and recovery experience; one that allows them to spend more time with those they love, doing things that bring them joy. For most patients, that means receiving more of their care outside of a traditional brick-and-mortar hospital setting. By integrating clinical oncology specialists, technology, data and analytics, Reimagine Care has built a first-of-its-kind platform that is able to safely serve patients from the home while closely collaborating with and acting as an extension of the patient’s own oncology team.

“We are profoundly honored to receive the support of Memorial Hermann. This investment will further enable Reimagine Care to accelerate the development and deployment of our groundbreaking technologies, designed to transform the treatment and management of cancer,” said Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care. “By leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, these solutions provide personalized and more effective treatment options for patients facing a cancer diagnosis.”

Memorial Hermann joins existing institutional investors Santé Health, Martin Ventures, LRV Health, and Sable Investments, as well as, strategic investors City of Hope, McKesson Ventures, and Colorado University Anschutz Medical Campus, in the shared belief that the future of oncology care is in the home.

Eighty-two percent of patients with cancer would like to receive their care at home, and over 90% want on-demand access to an oncology expert, according to Reimagine Care’s 2023 Consumer Research. Through its team of experienced oncology clinicians, who are available 24/7, and the platform's integrated technologies, Reimagine Care is able to provide a seamless, convenient experience – from the comfort of home – that its patients have rated 9.1 out of 10. In addition, the platform’s Virtual Care Center which provides around-the-clock symptom management has a 95 percent success rate of keeping patients out of an emergency room.

"We made the decision to invest in Reimagine Care because of the promising work they are leading to improve the care experience for cancer patients everywhere,” said Feby Abraham, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Memorial Hermann. “Memorial Hermann is committed to delivering convenient, compassionate, cost-effective care to all of the communities we serve, and we are proud to support other organizations whose mission is to do the same and who stand to make a positive impact on care delivery across the industry.”

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 33,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater

Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 116 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About Reimagine Care

We believe people living with cancer deserve a better patient experience; to feel their best and to spend as much time as possible with the people they love, doing the things that bring them joy. Reimagine Care integrates clinical oncology experts and robust, enabling technologies to deliver a high-touch, individualized cancer treatment and recovery experience from home.

This holistic approach relies on the combination of empathy and knowledge of our clinical care team with our thoughtfully designed and easy-to-use platform. Our vision and our approach fuel the delivery of high-quality, safe, home-centered, coordinated cancer care that makes care more patient-centric, accessible, affordable, and the first choice for patients everywhere.

Please visit reimaginecare.com to learn more.