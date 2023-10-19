LaVoieHealthScience Joins Global Communications Network, IPREX

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, is now part of IPREX, the top independent global communications and PR network with more than 1,100 communications professionals in more than 100 markets globally.

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS) was established in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2001. Since its launch, the agency has developed a practice centered around delivering and executing strategic communication programs. These programs encompass a wide range of services, including strategy consulting, public relations, investor relations, as well as corporate, product, and marketing communications support.

The agency places particular emphasis on comprehending the details of life science markets, which include areas such as pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, mobile health, medical devices and related technology markets. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies and brands, we assist with company growth, capital acquisition, and the engagement of essential customers by providing integrated communication and marketing solutions.

LHS clients are industry leaders in life sciences, and the agency has earned a notable reputation in the industry, is ranked by O'Dwyer's PR as one of the Top 25 independent healthcare PR firms in the United States. In addition, the agency has consistently secured a place among the Agency Elite Top 100 from 2020 to 2022.

President and CEO Donna LaVoie said: “We have established a dedicated team of strategic thinkers with unique expertise in the ever-evolving life science industry. Our clients increasingly require global representation across various critical stakeholders, such as investors, media, physicians, patients, payers, and partners. This need has driven our decision to expand our global reach and partner with IPREX, a global communications leader supporting some of the world’s foremost brands.”

IPREX Americas President Laura Phillips (Vehr Communications; Cincinnati, Ohio), welcomed LHS: “Our strategy in advancing and differentiating IPREX is to offer clients in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and practice skills in markets around the world, and LaVoieHealthScience brings world-class expertise to our healthcare practice. Donna and her team also add valuable experience to our investor relations and communication capabilities, and the work they have done internationally over many years ensures that they will fit perfectly with our network.”

About IPREX

IPREX has more than 1,100 communications and PR professionals in more than 100 markets globally. The network covers six continents and 53 countries. The locations are overseen by local senior leaders who take a highly active role and interest in client success.

About LaVoieHealthScience

With roots in one of the world’s leading health and innovation markets, LHS is a strategic, integrated communications firm with a keen focus on solving complex communications challenges. The firm is staffed with specialized thinkers in health and science innovation and provides strategy consulting, investor relations and corporate communications, public relations, and marketing support to build recognition for health science innovators.