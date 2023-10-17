Seismic Enablement leaders author new book, Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders: The Strategic Guide to Demonstrating Value & Driving Outcomes

Written by enablement industry veterans Irina Soriano and Meganne Brezina, Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders provides guidance, inspiration, and strategies that any leader needs to excel in today’s dynamic enablement landscape. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced its plans to publish a new book titled Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders: The Strategic Guide to Demonstrating Value and Driving Outcomes. Written by enablement industry veterans Irina Soriano and Meganne Brezina, Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders provides guidance, inspiration, and strategies that any leader needs to excel in today’s dynamic enablement landscape.

Enablement is one of the fastest-growing areas in business today. “Sales Enablement Specialist” was the sixth-fastest growing job title over the past five years, according to LinkedIn, and the number of LinkedIn users with the word “enablement” in their job title skyrocketed by 457% from 2017 to 2023. Whether readers are looking to build an enablement department from the ground up, or they’re already running a well-oiled team and want to improve their current approach, Tomorrow’s Enablement will inspire Enablement leaders to up-level their practice and scale a world-class enablement program that lasts. Full of practical knowledge, strategy and planning tips, easy-to-follow guides and checklists, and advice from Irina and Meganne’s deep experience, the book equips the next generation of enablement practitioners with all the tools they need to succeed.

“We’re overjoyed to share Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders with the world, as we envision this book serving as a guide, a trusted companion, and the key to unlocking endless possibilities in the world of enablement,” said Irina. “Whether in good times and bad, enablement has become a must-have for customer-facing organizations to grow and maintain business. Together, we aim to create a legacy of enablement excellence that transcends time and propels the next generation of enablement practitioners to new heights of success.”

“We hope that Tomorrow’s Enablement becomes the go-to guidebook for the modern enablement professional. It contains resources thoughtfully developed and extensively utilized by us throughout our enablement careers and within our own practice at Seismic,” said Meganne. “These tools have proven their effectiveness time and time again, and we encourage readers to use them as a practical and reliable framework to thrive in their own enablement endeavors.”

Notably, Tomorrow’s Enablement introduces the Enablement Value Chain (EVC), a strategic approach to drive cross-functional collaboration, elevate enablement experiences for field teams, and unlock value-based insights that continually enhance enablement efforts while consistently securing executive buy-in. The book’s foreword is written by Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic.

“Meganne and Irina seamlessly blend their strategic vision for the future of enablement while providing tactical guidance for practitioners to follow along their journey. The innovation established in the EVC will help leaders build a foundational enablement program rooted in the needs of their business and focused on driving long-term success,” said Bryan Naas, VP of Sales Enablement, SOCi. “Tomorrow's Enablement for Today's Leaders is required reading for enablers who want to be a strategic partner in the transformation and success of their business.”

Tomorrow’s Enablement for Today’s Leaders will be available on the Amazon Kindle Store on October 23, 2023. Claim your complimentary copy on Seismic’s website here or pre-order the book for Kindle here. Additionally, Seismic customers can meet Irina and Meganne next week at Seismic Shift, October 23-26, in San Diego.

About the authors

Irina Soriano and Meganne Brezina, CCMP™, bring more than 20 years of combined experience leading enablement programs around the globe. Both women are devoted to the growth of the profession and are extremely active within the industry.

Irina, Vice President of Enablement at Seismic, leads the organization’s global enablement team and has extensive experience in both sales and enablement positions. She is the New York chapter lead for Women in Sales Enablement (WiSE) and a member of Revenue Enablement Society. She was named to Crunchbase's 2023 Influential Women in Sales list and recognized as a Top 20 Enablement Influencer by Sales Enablement Collective.

Meganne is Senior Director of Field Enablement at Seismic, previously serving as Head of Revenue Effectiveness at Lessonly before it was acquired by Seismic in 2021. Meganne co-founded and leads the Indianapolis chapter of WiSE in addition to serving on the WiSE global board of directors. She is also a member of Revenue Enablement Society and a frequent contributor to The Enablement Squad. Meganne recently earned her designation as a Certified Change Management Professional and has a deep focus on change management in her enablement practice.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.