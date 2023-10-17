KKR to Invest in Life Sciences Firm Catalio Capital Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced an agreement to invest in Catalio Capital Management, LP, a multi-strategy investment firm focused on breakthrough biomedical technology and innovative health care companies. The addition of new capital is expected to accelerate Catalio’s growth trajectory and talent acquisition, as well as anchor its investment strategies. Pursuant to the agreement, KKR is acquiring a minority economic stake in Catalio and will invest in Catalio’s funds.

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR, will be named as the Chairman of a new Board of Advisors for Catalio that will help guide the strategic growth of the business. Members of the Catalio Board of Advisors will include, among others, Alex Gorsky, the retired Chairman & CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Andrew Liveris, the retired Chairman & CEO of Dow Chemical Co., Dina Powell McCormick, the Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD, and Tim J. O’Neill, a longtime Partner and retired Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our health care growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio. We are impressed not only by Catalio’s entrepreneurial leadership team but also by its vast network of leading scientists who serve as venture partners,” said Ali Satvat, Partner, Co-Head of Americas Health Care and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. “We look forward to supporting Catalio in taking the platform to the next level and unlocking the next generation of biomedical technology.”

“We are grateful to KKR for its support, which we believe affirms the success of Catalio’s strategy and recognizes the value of our experienced life sciences investment team,” said George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Catalio. “KKR’s investment comes at an exciting time in Catalio’s development. We believe that we will now be even better positioned to empower the world’s most innovative clinical scientists to turn next-generation biomedical discoveries into valuable treatments and cures and create profitable, well-run companies that advance the boundaries of care.”

Following the completion of the transaction, Mr. Petrocheilos and Dr. Vogelstein will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio, and the day-to-day management and operation of the Catalio business will remain the same.

KKR has a long track record of supporting health care companies globally, having committed over $20 billion to the sector since 2004. In the life sciences sector specifically, KKR has already committed well over $1 billion in capital from its health care growth strategy, including investments in BridgeBio Pharma, Dawn Bio and Treeline Biosciences, and will be funding this investment from its balance sheet. KKR’s health care growth strategy is focused on investing in high-growth health care-related companies to which KKR can be a unique strategic partner in helping reach scale.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to KKR. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Catalio.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Catalio

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a multi-strategy life sciences investment firm focusing on breakthrough biomedical technology companies developing the next generation of drugs, devices, diagnostics, and data-driven insights. Catalio has partnered with over 44 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic and scientific achievements who have each also started well-established companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York and London. Learn more about Catalio Capital Management by visiting www.cataliocapital.com.