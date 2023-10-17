Wisconsin’s Carroll University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Hardware Devices to Provide Media Creation and Distribution Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carroll University, a private institution in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as an all-in-one video content management system campuswide. In addition to the Video Platform, the institution will use YuJa Hardware Hubs, hardware appliances that enable simultaneous lecture capture and live streaming of multi-source content.

The institution was seeking a replacement video solution that could be used to record, upload, share, store, manage, and organize video content to meet the university’s needs. In addition, administrators wanted a platform that offered live streaming, video editing capabilities, and the ability to switch between sources while recording lectures in classrooms. In addition to these features, the institution will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and seamless Canvas Learning Management System integration, which will help enable success for instructors and students.

“With YuJa, Carroll University can consolidate ed-tech tools, streamlining processes to support instructors and students alike,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing robust tools and support to institutions of all sizes, and we’re excited for Carroll University to get started using the Video Platform and Hardware Hubs.”

ABOUT CARROLL UNIVERSITY

Carroll University is Wisconsin’s first, four-year institution of higher learning. Centrally located near Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago, the private university is grounded in the liberal arts tradition and is a leader in the health sciences. Carroll University offers more than 95 areas of study including a variety of graduate programs and a clinical doctorate in physical therapy. From 1846 forward, the institution has prepared its students to live a life of purpose and meaning through learning opportunities and experiences in a diverse and global society.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.