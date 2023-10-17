The Vitamin Shoppe Partners with Retail Technology Leader Jumpmind to Modernize Point of Sale and Promotions Execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumpmind, Inc., a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced it is partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe®, the trusted omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, to modernize its in-store point-of-sale (POS) technology and unified promotional strategy.

This transformation includes the implementation of Jumpmind Commerce, Jumpmind's cloud-native, mobile-first POS solution, and Jumpmind Promote, for unified promotions across digital (online) and physical (in-store) experiences. The modernization project will enhance store associate and customer experiences across nearly 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ stores, as well as on vitaminshoppe.com, to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

Andy Laudato, Chief Operating Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, “The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to a customer experience that delivers the highest levels of quality, innovation, and expertise across our products and services. Jumpmind gives us the flexibility to deploy its highly intuitive user interface on both our existing traditional fixed till and mobile POS, for a seamless and exceptional checkout experience for both our valued customers and Health Enthusiast® associates.”

Scott Devlin, Chief Information Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, added, “Jumpmind’s Commerce and Promote solutions will assist in our transition from legacy systems to a modern, API-first approach. This will enable the creation and execution of innovative promotion types, along with unified promotional execution across all of our direct-to-consumer channels, enhancing customer engagement. Jumpmind’s commitment to service and openness to collaborate and deliver flexible solutions to meet our unique store needs was key in the selection of Jumpmind to support our in-store technology transformation.”

“Jumpmind is exceptionally proud to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe, the trusted leader in the health and wellness retail industry,” said Joe Corbin, President and CEO of Jumpmind. “With the implementation of Jumpmind Commerce and Promote, The Vitamin Shoppe's in-store teams will be able to better serve customers wherever they shop, providing a unified promotional experience across all channels, while delivering a differentiated customer experience. Moreover, we will empower The Vitamin Shoppe with a technology platform that will enable further enhancements to meet the ongoing needs of customers' individual wellness journeys.”

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.