Sompo Horizon and Trust & Will Partner to Expand Estate Planning Solutions for Working Caregivers and Their Care Recipients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Horizon, an employee benefits caregiving provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning and settlement platform. This collaboration brings together two forward-thinking companies with a shared mission of empowering individuals to take control of their end-of-life planning.

The partnership will allow users of the CareGoPortal to seamlessly access Trust & Will’s intuitive and user-friendly platform directly through the CareGo portal. This integration will provide users with a streamlined process for creating and managing their estate plans, including wills, trusts, and other important documents.

“We are excited to partner with Trust & Will to offer our users an innovative and accessible way to navigate the complexities of end-of-life planning,” said Tetsuya Morito, President of Sompo Horizon, the parent company behind CareGo. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare resources and empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their future.”

Trust & Will recently became a Certified B Corp and is on a mission to help every family leave a legacy. Since its founding in 2017, it has helped hundreds of thousands of American create customized plans, revolutionizing the traditionally cumbersome process of estate planning. By combining forces with CareGo, both companies aim to reach a broader audience and further simplify the process of preparing for life’s inevitable transitions.

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money and alleviating stress.

About Trust & Will

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com.