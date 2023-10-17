Enhancing Baby and Toddler Must-Haves: The Bump Launches Second Phase of the Best of The Bump Awards Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Car seats. Diapers. Monitors. Selecting the right products for babies and toddlers can be daunting, especially for new parents. To simplify the process, The Bump, a leading multi-platform brand for pregnancy and parenting, announces the expansion of the Best of The Bump Awards series. The second phase of these awards introduces some of the most effective and beloved products for both babies and toddlers in 2023. Featuring one winner for each of the 13 product categories, the Best of The Bump Awards incorporated parent feedback throughout the review process, including real-life usage and input from national surveys. Editors of The Bump chose the winning items based on extensive market research to identify the bestselling, highest-rated products that make parents’ lives easier. They evaluated every item based on ease of use, quality, effectiveness, style, and value. This marks the second iteration of the Best of The Bump Awards; the first one launched in June 2023, focused on pregnancy and postpartum products.

"We are thrilled to unveil the second phase of the Best of The Bump Awards, signaling our continued dedication to helping parents find top-tier choices for both babies and toddlers. With stringent selection procedures, invaluable insights from real parents and comprehensive market research, The Bump proudly identifies outstanding products that truly merit the coveted Best of The Bump seal of excellence," said Ashlee Neuman, Content Director at The Bump.

The Best of The Bump Awards series takes immense pride in involving real parents in the product review process. Experienced editors, who are parents themselves, meticulously identified and researched hundreds of top-rated products, carefully considering the specialized needs of parents. Parent testers then evaluated each shortlisted item in real-life scenarios in their homes with their own children, assessing factors like effectiveness, ease of use, quality, style and value. With this rigorous testing protocol, plus survey results from parents across the country, The Bump chose one winning product for each of the 13 categories in this second phase of the awards series.

The award-winning products for baby and toddlers are:

In conjunction with the Best of The Bump Awards, The Bump was chosen as a select brand to partner with Amazon Live to showcase top-notch products for new and expecting parents. The Bump's Jen Lee, head of marketing; Ashlee Neuman, content director; and Lauren Barth, associate director of lifecycle content, will host an Amazon Live video in the next few weeks to highlight the Best of The Bump: Pregnancy Edition. They will focus on top-rated parent-tested, editor-approved products to support your pregnancy. To view the upcoming episode, please visit Amazon.com/live.

“Collaborating with Amazon Live has been an extraordinary privilege for The Bump. We're thrilled to be a select media partner and give guidance to new and expecting parents as they navigate everything they need to feel confident and prepared for their pregnancy journey and the early days of parenthood. It's not just an opportunity; it's a gateway to connect with more members of our community, whom we love to serve, and provide top-rated, parent-tested and editor-approved product recommendations while celebrating this new life phase,” stated Jen Lee, Head of Marketing at The Bump.

Alongside the Best of The Bump Awards, The Bump recently launched a Product Reviews section offering a curated selection of highly rated products by its users, spanning categories from maternity fashion to sleep and nursery essentials. The Bump editors conducted market research, collaborated with medical and safety professionals, and gathered feedback from real parents to compile a comprehensive list of top-quality products to fulfill every pregnancy and parenting need.

To see a full list of the Best of The Bump Awards winners, visit here. To join the conversation, follow The Bump on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Read the full Best of The Bump disclaimer here.

Please Note: Award winners are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

About The Bump

The Bump is a definitive voice for all parents and parents-to-be, providing a multi-platform experience of real-time expert advice, diverse lifestyle content, time-saving tools for parents on the go and a product reviews section dedicated to the best products for every pregnancy and parenting need.

The Bump is part of The Knot Worldwide, a leading global marketplace and family of brands championing celebration, including The Knot, WeddingWire and Bodas.net.

Follow The Bump on social media: Facebook.com/TheBump and @TheBump on Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest.