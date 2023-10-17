Team Air Awarded Significant Territory Expansion from Key OEM Partner American Standard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kian Capital-backed Team Air Distributing (“Team Air”), a leading wholesale distributor providing OEM-branded HVAC equipment, parts and supplies to residential and commercial contractors, has been awarded new territories from its OEM partner American Standard, a division of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT). The expansion deepens Team Air’s presence in Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois, accelerating the company’s growth opportunity since partnering with Kian earlier this year.

The expansion territory includes over 130 counties throughout the majority of Kentucky and portions of Southern Indiana and Illinois. To fully serve these regions, Team Air will open three new branch locations in Evansville, IN; Louisville, KY; and Lexington, KY — increasing the company’s employee base and industry presence with a go-live date of January 1, 2024. The company looks to expand American Standard's market share and drive platform growth through sales of higher efficiency equipment and superior dealer support.

“ This is a significant milestone for Team Air, and we are proud to be awarded these additional territories from our longstanding partner, American Standard,” said Jeff Wallace, President & CEO of Team Air. “ The deepening of our partnership with such an innovative and industry-leading brand is a testament to the incredible performance of our team and the values that are the foundation of our business model — extraordinary customer service with a focus on availability and reliability. We look forward to servicing and building relationships in these new territories with all of our resources to continue to grow American Standard’s market share and deliver its higher standard for HVAC across our expanded footprint.”

As Team Air expands its geographical reach, the company is also hyper-focused on growing its product lines into new verticals, actively identifying relevant add-on acquisition targets and answering the market’s continued demand for a customer-centric, whole-home services distribution platform.

" When we entered our partnership with Team Air, we knew we were investing alongside a high-performance leadership team,” commented Jordan Lee, Principal at Kian. “ A territory award of this magnitude only happens when a business is firing on all cylinders and achieving at every level of the organization. The expansion of Team Air’s relationship with American Standard could result in 1.5x revenue growth in a very short period and will help drive Team Air towards its goal of being the leading HVAC-focused distributor in the Southeast and lower Midwest. Kian stands by, fully ready to support the team with additional capital and expertise as they execute on their acquisition strategy and organic growth plans.”

“ American Standard is committed to delivering a Higher Standard in everything we do,” said Bryan Davenport, Vice President of Sales, Independent Distribution at American Standard. “ This means aligning with partners that provide the same level of commitment to their employees, customers and communities. Team Air embodies these values, and their continued performance makes them an ideal partner for the Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana markets.”

Team Air is actively seeking partnerships with like-minded founders with businesses that supply wholesale residential and commercial equipment, parts and supplies including HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Business owners interested in learning more should contact David Duke, Partner, Business Development at Kian, at dduke@kiancapital.com.

About Team Air Distributing

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Team Air Distributing is a leading wholesale distributor providing OEM-branded HVAC equipment, parts and supplies to residential and commercial contractors. Team Air’s management team has combined experience of over 50 years with the company and over 100 years in the industry. Providing best-in-class customer service, creating loyal partnerships, utilizing technological advancements and distributing the best products available are the foundation of Team Air’s success. Team Air partners with only the most trusted and forward-thinking brands such as American Standard, Mitsubishi, GeoStar Geothermal and ClimateMaster Geothermal. To learn more, visit www.teamairdist.com.

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. To learn more, visit www.americanstandardair.com.

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-market-businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with $825 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner operated businesses. To learn more, visit www.kiancapital.com.