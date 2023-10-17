Jurny Proves AI is the Future of Property Management

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jurny, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for automating hotel and short-term rental management, released new performance metrics that underscore its rapid growth and industry influence as the hospitality landscape recognizes the necessity of AI-powered property management systems to address its complexities.

"We’re not adapting to the market; we're reshaping it," says Luca Zambello, CEO and Founder of Jurny. "Our success, mirrored by our customers’, is a testament to the potency of AI in enhancing operations, elevating guest experiences and optimizing revenue streams."

According to a recent report by Skift and McKinsey & Co., which highlights Jurny, companies embracing comprehensive digital technologies and analytics, including AI, could see an Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) boost of 15% to 25%. This is resonating with hosts and property managers worldwide, with thousands already benefiting from Jurny's technology, many reporting up to an 80% improvement in guest communication through its advanced AI, Nia.

Key Highlights from Jurny’s Q3 Report:

625% growth in user base.

40% increase in SaaS revenue.

$137,000 in new annual subscriptions in the month of September alone.

29% of daily active free users upgraded to paid customers in only four months following the release of Jurny’s freemium product.

Achieved an impressive average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 49, which measures customer loyalty and satisfaction and is rated as “Great” by Bain & Company.

Founded in 2019, Jurny is pioneering the use and adoption of AI in the hospitality sector. The company leverages state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and a vertically integrated ecosystem to help hosts manage and scale their operations in minutes. Jurny’s integration automates up to 90% of daily operations through generative AI.

According to customer Patrick L., “Jurny made managing my vacation rentals so easy that they're almost on autopilot."

With Jurny, property owners and managers gain access to a unified dashboard for overseeing all their properties, eliminating the need for multiple integrations and ensuring a streamlined, efficient management experience.

To learn more about Jurny's AI technology, the company is hosting a webinar on Thursday, October 26th. Those interested can register here. Additionally, Jurny's community fundraise is now open to accredited and non-accredited investors, with investments starting as low as $250. The round is set to close on Nov. 2, 2023. For more information, please visit https://wefunder.com/jurny/.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world's leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts' operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital, and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.