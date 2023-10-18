Skyhigh Security Announces New Web Point of Presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security today announced a new web Point of Presence (POP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic move will enable Skyhigh Security to better serve its customers in the region and align with the country’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, leveraging the country’s robust growth and increased focus on cloud and digital transformation.

As a member of the G20 group of wealthy developing nations, KSA experienced the fastest growth at 8.7 percent in 2022 and is positioned to become a key player in the global economy. Skyhigh Security’s POP supports the country’s diversification and infrastructure goals and will help KSA realize its vision of offering lucrative investment opportunities across various sectors.

“Skyhigh Security is thrilled to establish this new connection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an important market that demonstrates tremendous growth potential,” says Scott Singhass, Vice President of Cloud Operations at Skyhigh Security. “By integrating our innovative Skyhigh Security Service Edge portfolio into our offerings, we aim to be a pivotal partner in supporting the region’s technological advancement and economic development.”

With the launch of a new web POP in the Kingdom, Skyhigh Security is introducing groundbreaking technology to the region. Peering POPs reduce latency by creating direct connections between the user and the internet server, dramatically minimizing delays. The concept of “negative latency” is introduced, where download through the proxy is faster than a direct connection, underscoring the potential of optimized routing and increased data handling capacity. This technological advancement minimizes and even negates additional latency, enhancing user experience and aligning with Skyhigh Security’s commitment to efficiency and innovation.

The new POP provides significant advantages in terms of cloud flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness. It meets the growing demand for cloud solutions in the region by providing a platform that offers Skyhigh Security’s renowned standards. Under the Vision 2030 reform agenda, the KSA government is investing heavily in cloud infrastructure and services to support businesses and individuals in their digital transformation journey. This is expected to drive significant growth in the country’s technology sector and boost economic development.

According to Senior Research Manager Uzair Mujtaba, IDC Saudi Arabia, “Cloud will continue to dominate technology investments as Saudi organizations pivot to a digital-first mindset. Regulatory clarity and a robust mix of service providers have paved the way for widespread public cloud adoption, pushing public cloud spending in the country to over $2.5 billion by 2026. Moreover, a growing appetite for emerging technologies with cloud as an underpinning enabler will further accelerate cloud adoption in the kingdom. The emphasis on scalable and efficient cloud solutions not only supports the technological needs of businesses in Saudi Arabia, but also reflects Skyhigh Security’s ability to adapt to its rapidly evolving market and its changing demands.”

With a readiness for adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and big data analytics, the Skyhigh Security POP ensures that organizations in KSA have the infrastructure and support they need as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This focus on innovative technology further positions Skyhigh Security as a key player in driving technological advancement and aligning with the Vision 2030 reform agenda in the region.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.