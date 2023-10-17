i2c Powers Banco de Credito’s Digital Banking App, iO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced its partnership with Banco de Credito (BCP), Peru’s premier provider of integrated financial services, to power their digital banking subdivision, iO.

By leveraging i2c’s unified banking and payments platform, iO offers both virtual and physical Visa-backed consumer credit cards, with no onboarding fees. Users enjoy cashback benefits with every purchase and around-the-clock customer service. Fully integrated with both Apple and Google Pay capabilities, the iO app is now available for download across app stores.

“We are excited to be working with one of the most prestigious banks in Peru to help end-users gain access to innovative digital credit products,” said Serena Smith, Chief Client Officer at i2c. “We look forward to providing iO’s consumers with unmatched reliability, security, and speed to meet and exceed their expectations.”

“After many months of hard work, the iO app is now here to provide users with a secure, flexible, and easy-to-use digital credit solution that boasts robust features such as biometric controls, double authentication and the use of a single device to guarantee payment experiences,” said Patricia Conterno, CEO of iO. "We were drawn to i2c's extensive global track record and their expertise in credit processing, particularly within our region. We recognized them as the ideal partner to enhance our credit card offerings."

Banco de Credito joins a growing network of Latin American innovators who trust i2c as their payment issuing processing partner in the region. Since 2021, i2c has expanded to support more than 22 programs across nine countries throughout the region and has continued to strategically invest in continued growth within the market.

About BCP

Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) provides a wide range of financial services in Peru. With over 134 years of operation in the country, it maintains the largest network of service channels. BCP offers services such as asset management, foreign exchange transactions, treasury operations, custody services, investment advisory, and financial research. BCP is supported by Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP), the primary financial holding company in Peru, with a presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, Microfinance, Insurance & Pension Funds, and Investment Banking & Wealth Management.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary "building block" technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.