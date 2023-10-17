Crusoe builds climate-focused cloud for generative AI with HPE supercomputers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that its market-leading HPE Cray supercomputers were selected by Crusoe to power new cloud services, which are designed to drive sustainable computing for generative AI and other compute-intensive workloads.

Crusoe builds and operates modular data centers to provide ultra-high performance, specialized compute capacity to meet growing AI needs in a climate-aligned way. Crusoe utilizes wasted, stranded or clean energy such as otherwise flared natural gas or stranded renewable energy, to power its data centers. To date, Crusoe’s utilization of otherwise wasted flared gas has reduced flaring by billions of cubic feet and in 2022 prevented methane emissions equivalent to removing approximately 170,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road1.

Through the new collaboration with HPE, Crusoe will leverage HPE Cray XD supercomputers, which are purpose-built to deliver the energy-efficient performance and scale required to effectively train and tune large-scale AI models. HPE also designed these solutions with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand to provide advanced, accelerated compute and networking to support various AI and data-intensive workloads.

“Our proven supercomputing solutions provide the specialized performance and scale required to effectively train larger AI models and unlock significant value across industries,” said Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, HPC, AI & Labs at HPE. “However, the AI opportunity comes with significant computing requirements, that if not managed correctly, can rapidly increase carbon footprint. We are committed to continue delivering world-leading energy-efficient supercomputers and proud to join Crusoe, one of the leading organizations in powering data centers with renewable energy, to offer customers advanced AI solutions in a sustainable computing platform.”

Crusoe’s goal is to turn energy production waste into computing resources that enterprises, academic institutions, research facilities, and entrepreneurs can use to develop products and solutions that change lives. Through this partnership, Crusoe can leverage HPE’s expertise in supercomputing, IT infrastructure and sustainable IT to accelerate its core initiatives.

“Our mission is to align the future of computing with the future of the climate and as a leader in supercomputing and sustainable IT, HPE is an ideal collaborator to support Crusoe on this journey. By taking an energy-first approach to our computing infrastructure, we aim to help the world unlock transformative innovative potential with artificial intelligence and high performance computing without having to bear environmental consequences from the large energy demand associated with these workloads,” said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and Co-Founder of Crusoe.

1 Crusoe 2022 ESG Report

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on LinkedIn and Twitter.