The Mom Project Launches SelfMade, a New Platform to Unlock Economic Opportunities for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

The Mom Project, a leading digital talent marketplace and community platform serving more than 1.5 million moms and 3,000+ companies, today announced the launch of SelfMade, a professional platform focused on helping moms create their personal brand and start their business. SelfMade enables moms to build their businesses around their professional expertise and skills to create new ways of work with more flexibility and autonomy between career and family needs. The platform helps users stand up their expert offering, through its turnkey tools, technologies, and embedded business services to quickly go to market fully equipped for success.

Freelancing continues to grow in the U.S. According to Upwork, this segment contributed $1.35 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2022, a $50 billion increase from the previous year. SelfMade was created for the purpose of supporting moms in their professional endeavors on their own terms. It is the only platform that streamlines the launch process of a freelance or entrepreneurial business quickly with profile creation, embedded business features, like proposals, contract tools and invoice templates, and provides access to both its freelancer community network and small/mid-size companies looking to hire.

“At The Mom Project, we understand that career paths – particularly for moms and caregivers – are not linear,” said Allison Robinson, founder and CEO, The Mom Project. “This, paired with the fact that traditional work models continue to create challenges for working parents due to the lack of family-friendly policies, pay equity, child care costs and flexibility challenges, all have fueled the rise in freelancing and entrepreneurship, especially for moms. Through SelfMade, we are boldly creating new avenues of work that build economic opportunity, autonomy, and flexibility for the 1.5 million moms in our community.”

The digital platform allows members to match their skills with prospective clients’ needs, and walks users through how to create a portfolio, attract clients, and receive tips on proposals, contracts, invoice templates, and other processes to run their business. In addition, the team is exploring and building ways to help The Mom Project customers, particularly small and midsize companies, connect and hire talent for project needs exclusively through SelfMade.

According to The Mom Project’s research & insights division WerkLabs, 60% of the contingent workforce is composed of parents or caregivers. It is projected that in 2027, 86.5 million Americans will be freelancing, making up 50.9% of the total U.S. workforce. Freelancers and entrepreneurs spend about half their time working on non-billable activities, including marketing and administration work, contracts and invoicing clients. Now, with SelfMade, moms can focus more on the quality work and services for their clients.

“There is a major shift taking place in the workforce, and now more than ever parents are prioritizing flexibility,” adds Robinson. “Entrepreneurship is the ultimate move for moms and caregivers to take their potential into their own hands. Moms should not have to choose between work and family and this is one more big way we are supporting that.”

For those looking to build their business and promote their services, please find more information at https://selfmade.themomproject.com/.

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading digital talent and community platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving more than 1.5 million moms and 3,000+ companies through its robust suite of hiring, career education and talent retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding economic opportunity on their own terms. Headquartered in Chicago, the company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, has raised $116M in funding to date, the largest global investment in female workforce development. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a strategic advisor to further mobilize the mission in 2020. Additionally, The Mom Project’s non-profit RISE helps women of color find greater economic opportunity through multifaceted support and upskilling total more than 7000 scholarships to date. For more information, please visit www.themomproject.com.