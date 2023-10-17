Hyperice Partners With Sika Health on HSA/FSA Eligible Recovery Technology

Hyperice's Hypervolt line, as well as the Heated Head Attachment (pictured), and Normatec line (pictured: Normatec 3 legs) are now HSA/FSA eligible via Sika Health (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sika Health, a leading HSA/FSA payment facilitator for eCommerce merchants, and Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced their partnership to enable Hyperice’s full suite of wellness technology products to be eligible for purchase with HSA and FSA funds. With Sika Health, Hyperice will now offer a direct payment method to shop across their portfolio of best-in-class products at hyperice.com.

Hyperice products that are HSA and FSA eligible include:

Hypervolt line of percussion massage devices and accessories (including the newly released Heated Head Attachment)

Normatec line of dynamic air compression systems

Venom line of heat and vibration wearables

Hyperice X line of contrast therapy devices

Vyper and Hypersphere line of vibration massage products

Hyperice line of ice compression wearables

“Our partnership with Sika Health is a significant step forward in democratizing our recovery technology and empowering everyone on Earth to move better,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Sika Health’s team of regulatory experts made the process of ensuring our products were compliant and eligible as seamless as possible.”

On average, using HSA/FSA pre-tax funds can save consumers upwards of 30-50% on qualifying direct-to-consumer health and wellness purchases. Utilizing Sika Health’s integrated payment technology, Hyperice now offers eligibility for HSA and FSA funds across its suite of products on hyperice.com. Hyperice shoppers simply add any product to their cart, select Sika Health as the payment option at checkout and input their HSA/FSA account details. With Sika Health, Hyperice shoppers can shop confidently with their HSA/FSA funds, eliminating related eligibility checks, receipts, and card declines.

“We’re excited to be able to expand access to Hyperice’s lineup of products to the 70 million Americans with HSA/FSA accounts,” said Ami Kumordzie, MD/MBA, Founder and CEO of Sika Health. “Through partnerships with brands like Hyperice, we’re committed to giving consumers the guarantee that they can access and spend their HSA/FSA funds on items they want, when they want, hassle-free.”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Sika Health’s team of medical and legal experts and partnerships with major FSA and HSA account issuers work on a continual basis to ensure that Hyperice’s qualifying products continue to be HSA/FSA eligible and payments are auto-substantiated. U.S. consumers contribute an estimated $150B into HSA/FSA accounts every year. By partnering with Sika Health to meet these compliance and eligibility standards, Hyperice can now reach more U.S.-based consumers than ever before.

To learn more about how eCommerce merchants can implement Sika Health’s payment solution, visit sikahealth.com/merchants. For more information on how to use HSA/FSA funds with Hyperice, visit hyperice.com/fsa-hsa-eligibility.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), and contrast therapy (Hyperice X line). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

About Sika Health

Sika Health is an IRS-compliant payment platform that enables millions of online shoppers to confidently pay using their HSA/FSA funds as easily as spending with a gift card. There are no eligibility checks, receipts, or reimbursements - customers simply select the Sika Health payment method at checkout and enter their HSA/FSA card details.