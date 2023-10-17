Valmont and FieldSync Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Revolutionize Data Acquisition and Analytics in Telecommunications Infrastructure

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced a strategic partnership with FieldSync, a pioneering provider of infrastructure data acquisition and analytics technology. This groundbreaking partnership represents a first of its kind, geared toward delivering innovative product solutions that drive digital transformation and provide customers with continued value.

Aiming to better fuse climbing and drone inspection methods, the collection and delivery of inspection data, and recommendations for infrastructure management, the partnership between Valmont and FieldSync marks a significant milestone in the evolution of data acquisition and analytics in the telecommunications market. By combining Valmont's expertise as a global leader in creating vital infrastructure with FieldSync's cutting-edge technology solutions, the companies will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions to optimize the infrastructure lifecycle. Together, the two companies will be able to provide a total package, turnkey solution that includes structure purchase, initial and ongoing data collection, and recommendations for maintenance to extend service life.

" In its current state, infrastructure inspection and management is disjointed," said Angi Chamberlain, Vice President Inspection Services at Valmont. “ With this partnership we are connecting the dots and making it easier to not only monitor the health of infrastructure assets, but also take action to extend the life of those assets.”

One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the enhanced data acquisition capabilities that will empower customers to capture, analyze, and leverage critical data throughout the infrastructure development and maintenance processes. Leveraging FieldSync's state-of-the-art data acquisition technology, Valmont will be able to offer its customers real-time insights and comprehensive analytics that enable intelligent decision-making and proactive infrastructure management.

Importantly, this groundbreaking collaboration will elevate the reliability, regulatory compliance, and financial performance of structures for telecommunications companies. Through FieldSync's advanced analytics tools, Valmont's customers will gain invaluable insights into their infrastructure's health, enabling them to optimize resource allocation, anticipate maintenance needs, and improve overall system reliability, as well as appraise space availability on each structure. By adhering to stringent regulatory requirements, this partnership ensures that structures remain fully compliant while driving operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

" The partnership between Valmont and FieldSync represents a significant leap forward in the telecommunications infrastructure industry," said Chamberlain. " We are thrilled to join forces with FieldSync, a leader in data acquisition and analytics technology, to offer our customers unparalleled capabilities in data-driven decision-making and infrastructure optimization."

FieldSync's CEO, Sam McGuire, echoed Chamberlain's sentiment, stating, " This collaboration brings together the strengths and expertise of two industry leaders to drive innovation and unlock transformative opportunities in the telecommunications sector. By combining Valmont's manufacturing prowess with FieldSync's advanced analytics technology, we will empower our customers to thrive in an increasingly data-centric environment."

Together, Valmont and FieldSync are committed to revolutionizing data acquisition and analytics in the telecommunications infrastructure industry. By providing comprehensive solutions that streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and optimize infrastructure performance, the collaboration aims to be a catalyst for growth and innovation across the sector.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

About FieldSync

FieldSync is a market leader in infrastructure data acquisition and analytics technology, providing state-of-the-art solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions. With a focus on the telecommunications industry, FieldSync enables customers to optimize infrastructure performance, streamline operations, and drive efficiency gains through advanced analytics and optimization tools.