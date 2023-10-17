Robin and Rippling Partner to Enable the Office of the Future

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robin, the leading workplace management platform, today announced a new partnership with Rippling, the leading workforce management platform. The partnership brings the power of Robin’s technology for hybrid workforces to the Rippling platform, empowering employees to easily transition between remote and in-office work by automating much of the in-office experience and making it easier to collaborate with co-workers. With Rippling and Robin, organizations can streamline their hybrid work models, eliminating manual work for employees and administrators alike, while increasing productivity and driving better business outcomes.

“As organizations return to the office, the employee experience challenges are plentiful. Companies need to provide an optimal workplace experience for all employees to keep them engaged and productive,” Brad Armstrong, SVP of Business and Corporate Development, Rippling, said. “By syncing information between the Rippling and Robin platforms and enabling user management, companies will be able to leverage the best of two platforms that care deeply about the employee experience.“

Starting today, Robin and Rippling allow users to:

Automatically sync the work location of employees, eliminating the need to create and assign office locations in Robin.

Take advantage of a consistent data model between Rippling and Robin, enabling your employees and employee groups to seamlessly appear in both systems.

Auto-provision Robin accounts in Rippling, delivering an amazing workplace experience for employees from day one.

Protect with Single Sign-On (SSO), enabling employees to sign into their Robin account, using Rippling to authenticate.

“Workers are returning to the office, but managing hybrid work still poses a significant challenge for many organizations,” said Micah Remley, CEO, Robin. “By partnering with Rippling, we’re making it easier for leaders to effectively run the office. Businesses of all sizes can access accurate workplace data to monitor and optimize their plans while ensuring that their employees have a frictionless and enjoyable day in the office.”

About Robin

Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines workplace processes for enhanced in-office productivity. With industry-leading desk and room booking software, alongside intelligent workplace automation and analytics, our platform empowers your employees to reserve anything they need at the office. Since 2014, thousands of global organizations have trusted Robin for sustainable and scalable workplace optimization.

Please visit robinpowered.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.