Fanttik to Launch New Flagship Tire Inflator – the X9 Pro and Handheld DynamicClean™ V10 Car Vacuums on the Eve of its Prestigious SEMA Show Exhibit

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fanttik is relentless even after the insane deals this time around in the wake of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and right before its showcase at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. It is bringing in its new flagship tire inflator – the X9 Pro in the latter part of October alongside its versatile V10 car vacuum cleaner line, namely the V10 Mate and the V10 Apex. Here are some teasers for you to stay pumped!

Fanttik X9 Pro Flagship Tire Inflator – Nothing Left Behind: The forthcoming Fanttik X9 Pro tire inflator is poised to capture attention with its impressive speed, promising to require just 30 seconds to fully replenish a standard motorcycle tire, elevating efficiency in automotive maintenance. Anticipated to boast a robust maximum inflation capacity of 150 PSI, it will be positioned as a versatile solution for a broad spectrum of applications, compact-sized vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and sports equipment. Notably, its integrated hose and body design, complemented by a thoughtful accessory storage slot, will ensure seamless access and secure storage of essential components, erasing concerns about misplacement. Powered by a substantial 5000mAh battery (comprising dual 2500mAh units), it will guarantee an extended operational window, permitting continuous use for up to 23 minutes, thus eliminating interruptions during tire inflation. The X9 Pro is expected to deliver user-friendly functionality through its intelligent 4+N modes, catering to diverse inflation requirements with precision. Whether inflating tires or necessitating meticulous manual control, it is poised to meet the challenge adeptly. Further enhancing its appeal will be the auto-stop feature, which will intelligently cease operation upon reaching the preset pressure, obviating the need for constant supervision. Its large and glare-resistant screen will ensure superior visibility, even under bright sunlight, simplifying the management of tire inflation tasks with remarkable ease. It will surely be a fan-favorite upon release.

Fanttik DynamicClean™ V10 Mate Handheld Vacuum: Fanttik is bringing the future of cleaning technology with the forthcoming Fanttik V10 Handheld Vacuum Clear line, which includes the highly anticipated V10 Mate and the groundbreaking V10 Apex. The V10 Mate, a true marvel in cleaning innovation, boasts a foldable design that effortlessly adapts to all your cleaning needs, reaching even the most concealed corners and narrow crevices with its versatile suction nozzle. Elevating the cleaning experience further, the V10 Mate features an innovative brushless motor that not only reduces weight but also minimizes noise (≤77.2dBA), all while doubling the suction capability compared to traditional brushed models. Fueled by a trio of high-capacity 2,000mAh batteries, this vacuum redefines durability, delivering an impressive 30 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning in the energy-efficient mode, requiring a mere 2.5 hours of fast charging. Moreover, it boasts Fanttik’s powerful cyclone suction of up to 40 AW/14 kPa for intensive cleaning while remaining energy-efficient, ushering in a new era in cleaning technology.

Fanttik DynamicClean™ V10 Apex Handheld Vacuum: Next comes the ultimate player in automotive vacuums, the V10 Apex, a pinnacle of cleaning prowess that will lead the charge into the future. It seamlessly combines originality and efficiency into a transformative cleaning experience. Anchored by its ingenious foldable design and illuminated by the LED display, the Fanttik V10 Apex will usher in a new era of cleaning convenience. With the agility to pivot across 7 angles and supported by the adaptable retractable suction nozzle, it will navigate both elevated and narrow spaces with remarkable ease, leaving no corner untouched. Its feather-light weight, akin to a 2-month-old kitten, will ensure fatigue-free usage, while the LED smart display will provide real-time insights into power, suction mode, and dust capacity. Elevating its competence, the V10 Apex will boast rapid in-car charging capabilities that replenish within 2.5 hours via a fast car charger, complemented by the universal Type-C interface that liberates charging from spatial confines. Moreover, it will excel in performance with its dual-suction modes, catering to diverse cleaning needs. Fueled by a groundbreaking brushless motor, it will deliver an impressive 50 AW/17 kPa in Fanttik’s cyclone suction, offering formidable cleaning power that surpasses traditional brushed models by more than twofold, all while weighing almost half of its predecessors and ensuring a lifespan that endures ten times longer. This silent monster will attain heightened dust collection efficiency with minimal noise emission, fostering an ambiance of serenity where pets and children coexist in harmony. In essence, the V10 Apex Vacuum Cleaner will transcend boundaries by uniting power, adaptability, and tranquility in a unified blend, setting new standards in cleaning technology.

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR twice. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. In April 2023, Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kyle Weatherman. Fostering the motto “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.