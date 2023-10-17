U. S. Steel and DuPont™ Launch COASTALUME™ Product, North America’s First GALVALUME® Solution Engineered and Warrantied for Coastal Environments

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) and DuPont (NYSE: DD) today launched a new product, COASTALUME™, North America’s first GALVALUME® solution engineered and warrantied for coastal environments. Marking a collaboration of two iconic American industrial companies, the new COASTALUME™ product combines the strength and self-healing characteristics of U. S. Steel’s GALVALUME ® solution with DuPont’s Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (“PVF”) film barrier that helps resist saltwater corrosion, UV damage, cracking, impact, and more. The jointly designed product is exclusively available through U. S. Steel.

Today, nearly 40% of Americans live in coastal counties and increasingly face unpredictability and damage caused by environmental factors like hurricane force winds and saltwater spray. By combining these two materials for the first time, U. S. Steel and DuPont have built a maintenance-free roofing solution that offers a level of durability and reliability needed in residential and commercial construction along the coast. The product features a best-in-class coastal warranty and a timeless aesthetic, including a wide variety of color and finish options, to attract builders, architects, and homeowners alike.

“ Steel is infinitely recyclable, unlike other building materials, and our steel is mined, melted and made here in America,” said Robert Kopf, Vice President Sales and Marketing, at U. S. Steel. “ With our new product COASTALUME™, we combined our steel with the proven performance and durability of DuPont™ Tedlar ® PVF film, and fully address the unique needs of coastal construction, which must withstand the toll that wind and saltwater inflict over time.”

Applied directly to the steel coil, Tedlar® film excels in resisting sea water and salt spray, maintaining color integrity, even in prolonged sun exposure. Available in over 30 different colors, including metallics, wood grains, and stone finishes, its combination of durability and versatility is unmatched.

“ DuPont invented Tedlar® over six decades ago, and today it remains the industry gold standard in protection because of its flexibility, durability, and reliability,” said Matt Urfali, Vice President Sales and Marketing, DuPont™ Tedlar ®. “ Tedlar’s performance and ease of maintenance have rightfully driven several exciting applications over the years, including use by the solar industry, aerospace, and even NASA. Now, by combining the resilience and flexibility of Tedlar® with the strength of U. S. Steel’s GALVALUME ® solution, this is the next breakthrough for the demanding construction market along the coast.”

COASTALUME™’s best-in-in-class coastal warranty covers roofing and siding products installed up to 300 feet from breaking surf, large bays, marshes, and other coastlines. The exclusive warranty also covers up to 50 years for finish warranty and 25 years for substrate- another industry best.

DuPont and U. S. Steel have more than 340 years of combined science and manufacturing experience in the United States. The COASTALUME™ product will be unveiled at the 2023 METALCON Industry Trade Show, being held October 18-20 in Las Vegas, NV, by representatives from both U. S. Steel and DuPont. U. S. Steel’s GALVALUME ® solution is a registered trademark of BIEC International Inc.

