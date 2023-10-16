Wellvii and Simzo Partner for Wellvii Temp Non-Contact Thermometer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & GUANGDONG PROVINCE, P.R. China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, today announced a partnership with Simzo, a global manufacturer of non-contact thermometers.

COVID-19 demonstrated the value of non-contact temperature solutions to manage individual and population health. Wellvii has licensed the InstaTemp design, which won Time Magazine’s best inventions of 2016, to Simzo. Simzo is a leading manufacturer of non-contact thermometers and will produce and distribute the Wellvii Temp globally starting in January 2024.

“This partnership will bring the elegant design and ease of use of the Wellvii Temp to families around the world enabling safe and accurate febrile monitoring in the comfort of one’s home.” Mark Khachaturian, CEO of Wellvii.

About Wellvii

Wellvii enables the delivery of healthcare at any address through its all in one comprehensive, clinically validated, connected device that measures 9 vital parameters from the finger including blood pressure from the finger and non-contact temperature from the forehead.

To directly contact Wellvii: info@wellvii.com.