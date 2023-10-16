Hourly.io Selects Origami Risk Core Solution to Automate Workers’ Comp Policy Rating and Issuance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ compensation and payroll startup, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) P/C core solution to bring critical automation to its breakthrough insurance platform for small and mid-sized businesses with hourly and mobile workers.

Hourly will use Origami’s API to instantly quote policies. The platform integrates rates and rules from NCCI and other bureaus with Hourly’s underwriting models. Hourly combines payroll with time and attendance data to determine workers’ compensation premiums with to-the-penny accuracy in real time. The rating information will be instantly applied to applications submitted by insurance agents and brokers through Hourly’s instant quote portal.

“As we continue our rapid growth across the United States, choosing and deploying the best available technology has enabled us to drive down costs and streamline the rate-to-bind process for small and mid-sized employers,” said Tom Sagi, Co-Founder and CEO, Hourly. “Origami’s solution seamlessly integrates with our platform so we can scale while maintaining our speed, efficiency and accuracy.”

“Our automated solution aligns perfectly with Hourly’s objectives and the needs of its distribution network and clients,” said Christopher Bennett, Chief Strategy Officer, Core Solutions division at Origami Risk. “This proprietary capability is among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers, pools, program administrators and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

Established in 2018, Hourly offers workers’ comp insurance and an integrated platform that connects workers’ comp, time tracking, and payroll in real time—an innovation that ensures premiums are calculated with unprecedented precision. Hourly is first of its kind in the industry to bridge this gap seamlessly with a mobile-first platform.

About Hourly

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Hourly.io is an insurtech startup offering full-service payroll and workers' comp insurance for small and medium businesses with hourly workers. Powered by real-time data, Hourly's platform ensures running payroll is as quick as pressing a button and that you get accurate workers' comp premiums down to the penny. For more information, visit www.hourly.io.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.