Foot Levelers Expands Financial Commitment to Foundation for Chiropractic Progress: Additional $1M Gift and Up To $1M in Matching Funds Marking F4CP 20th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of custom-crafted custom, flexible orthotics, today announces that on the joyous 20-year anniversary celebration of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), the Company is donating an additional $1M and gift matching funds up to another $1M. F4CP is a not-for-profit organization with nearly 35K members that Foot Levelers helped to establish and has generously supported over two decades as a way to give back to the profession.

The clock is ticking, with a goal to reach the optimal matching funds by the December 31, 2023, deadline. All Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs) and other global stakeholders in F4CP, including companies and organizations serving the profession, are urged to make their contributions as soon as possible and reach out to colleagues to also donate in a timely manner so that the F4CP can realize the full benefits of this endowment.

Contributions to the F4CP Foot Levelers Matching Fund Campaign should be made here.

Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers, says, “It has been so gratifying to witness the remarkable member expansion and achievements of the F4CP, an organization that continues to advocate for this esteemed profession and advance its mission to educate the public about chiropractic care through positive press. With stellar leadership and expanded support from chiropractic colleges, sister organizations worldwide that also support the F4CP and numerous companies, F4CP enjoys a robust footprint in the US and worldwide. The entire Foot Levelers team joins me in congratulating the F4CP Board of Directors and all those who have given tirelessly to advance this incredible growth trajectory.”

Acknowledging the profound impact of these gifts, Sherry McAllister, DC, president, F4CP, adds, “We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support that Foot Levelers continues to give to the F4CP and attribute the momentous strides we have made on behalf of this profession to their generosity and ongoing dedication to accelerate our growth. We are racing toward the year-end finish line and need everyone who believes in our mission and commitment to chiropractic care to step up now and contribute to the matching fund campaign. Every dollar counts and donations of every size are appreciated since the amount will literally double with the Foot Levelers’ match.”

Established in November 2003 under the visionary leadership of Kent S. Greenawalt, the F4CP Executive Board is a distinguished assembly of chiropractic luminaries, key stakeholders, and prominent figures. Over the years, the F4CP has garnered a trove of prestigious awards, including most recently: Gold Winner at the 40th Annual Healthcare AD Awards, the Gold Winner at the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards, the Gold Winner at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards, the Gold Winner at the Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards, the Gold Winner at the 2022 MarCom Awards, the Gold Winner at the 2021 Viddy Awards, the Winner at the Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards, the Winner at the Spring 2021 Digital Health Awards, the Gold Winner at the 41st Annual Telly Awards, the Winner at the Spring 2020 Digital Health Awards, and the recipient of Ragan's Health Care PR and Marketing Awards (Best 2019 Gold). These accolades underscore the F4CP's commitment to excellence and its relentless pursuit of advancing chiropractic care on multiple fronts.

Jamie Greenawalt, president, Foot Levelers, echoes this sentiment, “As a third-generation member of this family business that has dedicated itself to advocating for chiropractors and their treatments to help patients around the world, I am personally committed to continuing this tradition of support. Giving back to the profession is the example set by my grandfather, Dr. Monte H. Greenawalt, who founded Foot Levelers over 70 years ago and created an organization that has been in the forefront of a preventative course of treatment that aligns with the chiropractic profession’s emphasis on proactive and natural care. I am proud to serve the Foundation and help it grow even further in the years ahead. As Kent always says, ‘The Best is yet to come!’”

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).