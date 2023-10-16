Navy Federal Investment Services Announces New Partnership With Trust & Will

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Investment Services (NFIS), a subsidiary of Navy Federal Financial Group (NFFG), announces a new partnership with Trust & Will, a leading digital estate planning and probate provider. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations and promises to deliver easily accessible and affordable estate planning services.

“Servicemembers, veterans and their families have unique lifestyles throughout their financial journey. We recognize the significance of assisting these individuals with planning and preparing financially for anticipated and unforeseen situations,” said Diane Young, Chief Operating Officer of Navy Federal Financial Group. "By partnering with Trust & Will, we can easily offer online access to estate planning in addition to our financial advisor support and guidance, allowing Navy Federal members to effortlessly plan for their families, regardless of their circumstances.”

The services offered by Trust & Will for Navy Federal members are efficient and straightforward. Whether it’s writing a will, establishing a trust or managing an estate for a loved one, the tools and resources available to help accomplish your goals help provide a critical resource for members to take advantage of possibly the most significant transitions in their life.

Navy Federal Investment Services and Trust & Will share a joint commitment to financial wellness, financial planning and providing education along the way. With this partnership, NFCU members will have the following benefits:

Special-rated discount for NFCU members

Top-rated member support

Customizable attorney-built documents customized by you

Safe, secure and easy-to-use online platform

30 minutes’ completion time

“We are thrilled to partner with Navy Federal to further support our country's servicemembers with robust estate planning resources customized to fit their family's needs,” said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. “As an actual Navy Fed customer and member of a military family, I know firsthand the value of financial planning and educational resources. Our aligned missions and values are to help families, and this partnership, which extends to financial advisors and professionals, will help even more people complete this crucial step to secure their legacy and ensure their peace of mind.”

NFIS advisors are available to help Navy Federal members through the financial planning process and help evaluate what route is best to achieve their financial goals. Estate planning is often overlooked as an aspect of financial wellness as more than 60% of Americans still need a will, and this partnership will help close the gap.

“We are confident this service can help Navy Federal members be intentional with their assets with an estate plan, in an efficient and affordable way,” said Michael Dale, VP of Investment Services at NFIS. “Together, NFIS and Trust & Will are poised to provide an important service to members who are interested in securing a strong financial future for themselves and their families.”

More information about Navy Federal Investment Services is available online. For additional information on Trust & Will and their services, visit Trust & Will’s website.

About Navy Federal Investment Services: Navy Federal Financial Group (NFFG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union. Brokerage and Investment Advisory services are offered through NFFG’s subsidiary Navy Federal Investment Services, LLC. For additional information, visit navyfederal.org/nfis.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving 13 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of 24,000 and has a global network of more than 355 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Trust & Will: Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com.