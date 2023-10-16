Materion Will Supply Advanced Materials for MARVEL Microreactor Project

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a global leader in advanced materials solutions, has entered into a purchase agreement to supply beryllium and beryllium oxide materials for a nuclear microreactor test bed being developed by Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This test bed will support microreactor development, including the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation Project (MARVEL). The purchase agreement will commence in 2023.

“With the increasing focus on developing transportable clean energy solutions, Materion is pleased to be part of the MARVEL project that will fast track development and commercialization of microreactors and supporting infrastructure,” said Clive Grannum, president of Materion Performance Materials. “In addition to INL, Materion is working closely with all our nuclear energy customers, both current and prospective, to align our products with the evolving requirements of the industry today and into the future.”

MARVEL is an experimental sodium-potassium-cooled microreactor under construction that will test microreactor applications and control technologies. It will also test microreactor capabilities for a variety of electrical and nonelectrical applications, including water purification and low-grade heat production for district heating and greenhouse climate control.

“Beryllium is the best neutron reflecting material on the periodic table, and it allows more efficient use of the nuclear fuel,” said Yasir Arafat, INL’s project lead for MARVEL. “Materion has the capability to deliver high-quality, nuclear-grade beryllium for DOE’s MARVEL microreactor.”

