MDT and Jack Henry Extend Longstanding Partnership

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT) and Jack Henry™ today announced that they have extended their partnership, continuing to work together to help credit unions improve member service and efficiencies through leading solutions and services. Through the partnership, MDT hosts the Symitar® core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs.

“MDT is a trusted leader in helping credit unions of all sizes launch and optimize digital technology to enhance the member experience and effectively compete,” said Shanon McLachlan, President of Credit Union Solutions for Jack Henry. “By extending our successful, long-term partnership, MDT will further our technology modernization strategy, helping credit unions across the country leverage sophisticated cloud-based and digital tools to create a competitive differentiator.”

MDT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, highlighting its proven track record of success. The CUSO serves 113 credit unions representing nearly two million members today. By continuing its partnership with Jack Henry, MDT is demonstrating its firm confidence in Jack Henry’s technology strategy, including their focus on digital, flexibility and openness.

“Jack Henry always has been and continues to be a strong partner; we are closely aligned with how we view the future of financial services and the digitally optimized, API-based technology credit unions will need to remain relevant and grow,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “The extension of our partnership represents a dedication to collaboration and innovation between our two organizations, one that will directly support and drive value for our credit union community.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.