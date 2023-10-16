Empire BlueCross BlueShield Announces Impact of Its 118 Back-to-School Programs In 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire), the largest health insurer in New York, made a significant impact on students and families through its 2023 Back-to-School Program. Stretching across the New York City’s five boroughs, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties, a diverse range of local stakeholders hosted 118 campaigns, including government agencies, schools, community and faith-based organizations, Empire Community Service Centers, elected officials, businesses, and healthcare providers.

More than 14,600 backpacks filled with essential school supplies were distributed to students, offering support to families facing economic challenges amid rising costs and inflation. These supplies not only meet students’ immediate needs but also help to ensure equal access to essential resources, promoting educational equity.

“Empire’s Back-to-School programs help ensure every child, regardless of economic background, has access to the resources and supplies necessary for academic success,” said Dr. Mark Levy, President and CEO, Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus. “This is more than just pencils and notebooks; it’s about building confidence, creativity, and equal opportunities for success. In doing so, we are playing a critical role in the whole health of our children, nurturing their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”

Local organizations were integral in facilitating these Back-to-School programs, providing essential resources, connections, and support. Here are some of the key local supporting organizations:

Chinese American Social Services

Comunidad Latinx

NYU Langone Family Health Centers

Office of Bronx Borough President

New York City Housing Authority

NYC Education Department

NYC Public Schools

These and more than 50 organizations and elected officials, deeply embedded in the communities they serve, understand the unique needs of the residents, making their involvement indispensable. Their collaboration with Empire has been instrumental in reaching and serving families in need, and in promoting health equity and whole community wellness.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join together as a community to support and empower our children, parents, and educators before the start of each new fall semester,” said Bronx Borough President, Vanessa L. Gibson. “Not only are they being equipped with the tools necessary to succeed in the classroom, our health and literacy partners are here to ensure our children achieve at every level by providing essential wraparound services.”

Empire is committed to expanding the impact of its Annual Backpack Program by forging new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships with community organizations.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield

Serving New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield is the largest health insurer in New York, supporting more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union, and small employers in New York. Empire is dedicated to delivering better care to its members, providing greater value to its customers, and helping improve the health of its communities.