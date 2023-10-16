Inspira Health and Philadelphia Wings Hold Press Conference to Announce Partnership Milestone with New ‘Sticks for Students’ Initiative

MULLICA HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspira Health and the Philadelphia Wings are happy to announce that Inspira Health will be the proud sponsor of the Wings’ ‘Sticks for Students’ program, effective 2024.

This new joint initiative will aim to improve the health and vitality of youth across Cumberland County by creating safe and convenient sports opportunities for all. The ‘Sticks for Students’ program will equip six recreational league partners with proper tools and resources to develop a robust lacrosse curriculum, including instructional videos and various sports equipment for student use. Through the program, students in Cumberland County will improve their physical health, develop character and life skills, and gain academic performance benefits.

“At Inspira Health, our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care extends far beyond the walls of our health centers,” said Amy B. Mansue, President & CEO of Inspira Health. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Wings for this initiative to foster the well-being of our youth here in Cumberland County and in surrounding communities. I am confident that through the ‘Sticks for Students’ program we will make a lasting impact through the sport of lacrosse.”

To further introduce and grow the sport of lacrosse, as part of the program, Wings players and Wings mascot Wingston, will visit each of the six recreational league partners and host interactive assembly programs for students. Additionally, each location will receive tickets and transportation to a Wings game as an incentive for students to commit to healthy habits and practice lacrosse.

“Inspira’s mission and commitment to the South Jersey community aligns with our team’s goals to break down barriers and make lacrosse a household sport,” said Marc Zamarin, Philadelphia Wings President. “We are thrilled to have Inspira as the sponsor for the ‘Sticks for Students’ program and look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come.”

Inspira and the Wings held a press conference on October 16 to announce this collaborative initiative. ‘Sticks for Students’ represents a significant step towards democratizing sports access, ensuring that regardless of their economic circumstances, every child is afforded an equitable opportunity to engage, acquire skills, and flourish. For more information about Inspira, please visit https://www.inspirahealthnetwork.org/.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 277 medical residents and fellows in 15 nationally accredited programs.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises four medical centers, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and locations throughout South Jersey. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,200-member medical staff and more than 7,000 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services, including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, Inspira Health is focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit http://www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.