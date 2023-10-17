Texas Rehabilitation Facility is the First to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities with The Vios Monitoring System with PointClickCare Integration

CONROE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To enhance around-the-clock monitoring of post-acute cardiopulmonary patients, Vios Medical, partnered with Texas’ The Brightpointe to deploy the Vios Monitoring System. The Brightpointe is the first facility in Texas to install and utilize a telemetry monitoring system that continuously monitors and seamlessly uploads stored data into PointClickCare.

The Vios Monitoring System is a wireless, FDA-cleared patient monitoring platform designed to improve patient safety and outcomes. The system continuously monitors 7-lead ECG, heart rate, oxygen levels , pulse rate, respiratory rate, and posture.

The Brightpointe uses the platform’s remote monitoring services to support its staff as they work to manage medical care and reduce rehospitalizations. A remote team of cardiac-trained technicians monitors patients’ vital signs 24/7/365 and alerts the on-site care team in real time if there is a change in a patient’s condition.

“Revolutionary, is the first word that comes to my mind. An extra pair of eyes to help care for our patients to have a positive outcome,” stated Jonathan Reynolds MSN, RN, CMSRN, Director of Nursing at The Brightpointe.

The Vios Monitoring System is designed to make post-acute continuous vital signs monitoring more accessible than traditional methods. It works on existing IT networks and Wi-Fi, rather than requiring separate infrastructure, and allows patients to be wirelessly monitored throughout a facility.

"Being able to quickly understand and react to changes in a patient's condition is an essential part of patient safety and care," said Drew Hardin, Vice President of Vios Medical. "The Vios Monitoring System with remote monitoring services gives The Brightpointe’s care teams a comprehensive view of their patients' health, while eliminating the burden of monitoring oversight on their clinical staff. Patients and their families appreciate knowing that someone is vigilantly overseeing their well-being at all times."

About Vios Medical

Vios Medical, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has developed and commercialized a cost-effective solution to detect the early signs of clinical deterioration in traditionally unmonitored patient populations. The Vios Monitoring System (VMS) is a wireless, FDA-cleared, internet of things (IoT) patient monitoring solution designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Healthcare facilities can leverage their existing IT infrastructures and deploy the solution throughout their various care settings. Visit www.viosmedical.com for more information.

About The Brightpointe Healthcare Facility

The Brightpointe Facility provides skilled nursing care and personalized rehabilitation. At The Brightpointe, their mission is to provide exceptional healthcare and hospitality in a casual, comfortable setting. They believe in serving our patients and their families with dignity, respect, and excellence. Their goal is to deliver the best possible clinical outcomes and to provide the highest quality of life for everyone entrusted to their care. Learn more at The Brightpointe – Skilled nursing and rehabilitation in Conroe, Texas (yourpurehealth.com).