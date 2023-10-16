Alaska Department of Law Selects NICE Justice for Statewide Digital Transformation of Criminal Justice

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Alaska Department of Law will be deploying NICE Justice, one of the AI-powered solutions in NICE’s Evidencentral platform, to streamline the criminal justice process. Through the use of NICE Justice, the Criminal Division of the Alaska Department of Law will streamline and standardize how digital evidence is captured, analyzed, stored, shared and managed, across 13 Criminal Division offices. The Alaska Department of Law Criminal Division receives 26,000 case referrals annually and handles all criminal prosecutions for the state of Alaska.

The cloud-based NICE Justice solution digitally transforms how district attorneys and office staff receive, interact with, manage and share digital evidence. Freed from dealing with discs, drives, emails, and logging into multiple systems to manage and prepare evidence, attorneys and staff can focus on building and presenting compelling cases. NICE Justice also features built-in AI capabilities for face detection and redaction, video and audio transcription, and finding evidence connections.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “With digital evidence growing rapidly, the criminal justice system has reached a breaking point. Our AI-powered NICE Justice platform is helping prosecutors seek out the truth and achieve timelier justice through automation. We’re excited to partner with the Alaska Department of Law on this statewide digital transformation of criminal justice.”

Alaska Department of Law Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp said, “Our overarching goal here at the Criminal Division is the fair administration of justice. NICE Justice is going to help us automate routine tasks our attorneys and legal staff waste time on every day, so we can focus resources on proactively prosecuting cases. With offices spread-out all-over Alaska, it’s important to have a unified approach to managing digital evidence for consistent onboarding and training. We’re also looking to NICE Justice to solve this problem while improving employee morale and retention.”

According to Kemp, the quantity and variety of digital evidence continues to rise, with the growing adoption of digital platforms by law enforcement agencies, and cell phone extractions and recording of witness interviews and statements becoming the norm. With two of the largest law enforcement agencies in Alaska about to come online with body-worn cameras, the volume of digital evidence is about to become even more challenging to manage.

The Criminal Division receives case referrals from 40 different agencies, ranging from village peace officers to metropolitan police departments. They all share evidence in diverse ways, via email, physical mail, Microsoft Teams, FTP drives, hard drives, paper, thumb drives and discs. Paralegals also download evidence directly which requires learning and navigating different law enforcement systems. NICE Justice greatly simplifies evidence intake and discovery by providing one portal for law enforcement agencies to upload digital evidence. Evidence is matched to digital case folders and attorneys are automatically notified when new evidence is received. Evidence sharing with defense is also streamlined through a fully digital, transparent, and trackable process which gives attorneys confidence that evidence disclosure is timely, accurate, and complete.

About the Alaska Department of Law

The Alaska Department of Law is part of the executive branch of Alaska state government. The mission of the Department of Law’s Criminal Division is to seek justice and promote public safety and public respect for government through prompt, effective, and compassionate prosecution of cases. The Criminal Division prosecutes cases in a manner that advocates for the interests of the public (especially victims), respects the law enforcement agencies, responsibly stewards public resources, and holds offenders accountable, while at the same time protecting the constitutional and legal rights of the accused. The Criminal Justice Division maintains thirteen offices throughout the state, located in Anchorage, Bethel, Dillingham, Fairbanks, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, Palmer, Sitka, and Utqiaġvik. More info at https://law.alaska.gov/department/criminal/OSP.html

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

