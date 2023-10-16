NANOG Selects Juniper Networks as New Official Network Connectivity Equipment Provider for Upcoming Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG), a community of network operators, engineers and internet professionals dedicated to the ongoing advancement of an open, secure and robust internet, has partnered with Juniper as the official provider of routing solutions to elevate attendees’ experience at its annual conferences.

Bringing together the most demanding network engineers and network reliability experts, NANOG must have a reliable network for its conferences to eliminate outages, drive satisfaction and ensure a seamless experience for attendees. NANOG selected Juniper Networks’ industry-leading routers as the networking foundation for its upcoming events, recognizing that Juniper’s offerings are robust and easy to manage.

NANOG was looking to replace previously chosen routing solutions for their events. NANOG requires routers that are easy to deploy, perform at exceptional speed and can support 4-5 Terabytes of traffic for the event week. Juniper’s routing solutions proved to be the optimal choice for delivering a top-tier experience for an audience of networking experts.

“ Our mission is simple. NANOG is dedicated to the ongoing advancement of an open, secure and robust internet by inspiring, educating and empowering our community to meet the ever-changing demands of a global network,” said Darrieux Harvey, CMP Director, NANOG. “ We needed a networking solution that could keep up with the demands of our attendees from across the industry. Juniper’s single box solution enables us to achieve these goals by delivering seamless and secure internet connectivity at our events.”

Juniper’s MX204 Universal Routing Platform provides NANOG with simpler operations through a rich automation stack. By opting for Juniper’s network solutions, NANOG will also have protection against Secure Shell (SSH) brute force attacks and scans, faster ingestion of routes and improved reliability needed to converge networks. Once implemented, Juniper’s routers will be available for future NANOG events with easy and fast deployment and operations, offering an enterprise-class network experience for all attendees and members.

“ NANOG needed to provide secure, robust and accessible connectivity to encourage dialog and drive new solutions for the greatest networking challenges at its conferences,” said Melchior Aelmans, Sr. Architect of Service Providers at Juniper Networks. “ Juniper’s AI-driven networking solutions provide the necessary digital framework to accomplish just that. We are honored to be partnering with NANOG to drive connectivity and deliver unparalleled experiences at its upcoming conferences.”

