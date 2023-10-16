Crescent European Specialty Lending Announces Financing for the Acquisition of Assisi Pet Care by Wind Point Partners

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support the acquisition of Assisi Pet Care, one of the leading manufacturers of natural cat and dog foods and treats in Europe, by Wind Point Partners, the Chicago-based private equity investment firm.

Assisi Pet Care offers a broad range of branded and private label natural pet foods and treats to pet-specialist retailers, distributors, wholesalers, e-commerce and traditional retailers across the U.K. and continental Europe. Crescent has been involved with Assisi Pet Care since February 2022, when it provided financing for the company’s refinancing and acquisition of Maced Sp. Z.o.o., a leading European manufacturer of natural dog treats based in Poland, under its previous sponsor Harwood Private Equity. This acquisition gave the company more control over its manufacturing process and further increased its geographical diversification and coverage across all major European pet food markets.

Assisi Pet Care was established in 2020 by its CEO Peter Mangion together with Harwood as a pet food buy-and-build platform. Since then, Assisi Pet Care has acquired four complementary businesses including Hollings Limited (a U.K. supplier of natural dog treats) in October 2020, Town and Country Petfood Limited (a U.K.-based supplier of natural cat and dog foods that operates primarily under the Hi-Life brand) in March 2021, Maced in February 2022, and Pet Munchies (a U.K.-based natural treat brand) in June 2022.

“We are proud to have been the financing partner for Assisi Pet Care and its sponsor Harwood as the company grew to become a leading manufacturer of natural pet food and treats in the U.K. and the E.U.,” said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent’s European Specialty Lending strategy. “We appreciate being able to continue our financing partnership as Assisi Pet Care enters its next phase of growth with Wind Point Partners, and we believe the company is strongly positioned in the attractive, fast-growing natural treats and natural pet food segment.”

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $40 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 200 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Assisi Pet Care

Based in Melton Mowbray, U.K., Assisi Pet Care is a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural cat and dog foods and treats in Europe. The company was established in September 2020 as a joint venture between founder Peter Mangion and Harwood Capital with the objective of creating a significant player in the dynamic and fast-growing European pet care market. Assisi has since acquired Hollings Ltd, a U.K. supplier of natural dog treats, Town and Country Petfoods Limited, a U.K.-based supplier of natural cat and dog foods that operates primarily under the Hi-Life brand, Maced, the leading manufacturer of natural dog treats with a focus on dried animal parts in Europe, and Pet Munchies, a U.K.-based natural treat brand. For more information, please visit https://assisipetcare.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products sectors. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.