Empower AI Awarded $21 Million IT Services Contract to Support U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it was awarded a new contract to support the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s National Capital Region Engineering Directorate. The task order, awarded under ISEC’s Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract, includes a one-year base period of performance and a six-month option, with a total contract value of $21 million. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Md.

Under the task order, Empower AI will provide IT services and engineering support in the form of command, control, computers, communications, cyber-defense (C5), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems for the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command and the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command. Specific services will include the implementation of passive and active infrastructures; IT equipment racks; audio/visual systems; workstations, secure voice equipment and the integration of other IT systems. Additional services include the engineering, furnishing, installation, configuration, securing, testing, quality assurance and cybersecurity efforts for all C5ISR initiatives at the facility’s planned locations.

“ The Empower AI Defense team is proud to continue its long-term support of the Army by providing the technology and state-of-the-art equipment to help our warfighters achieve their many critical missions,” said Jeff Bohling, CEO of Empower AI. “ These modernization efforts will support the Army’s evolving infrastructure needs for many years to come.”

About Empower AI

Empower AI is built for government missions. We help federal agency leaders solve the government’s biggest IT challenges by bridging commercial innovation with missions of national importance. Our proven AI solutions and services provide a practical and secure path for agencies to realize the full potential of the workforce. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Empower AI leverages three decades of mission-critical federal IT experience to ensure defense and civilian agencies have a direct path to meaningful transformation. For more information, visit www.empower.ai.