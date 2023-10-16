Ducera Partners and Growth Science Ventures Announce the Formation of Ducera Growth Ventures

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducera Partners LLC (“Ducera”), a leading investment bank, and Growth Science Ventures, a data science focused venture capital firm, today announced the launch of Ducera Growth Ventures (“Ducera Growth”).

Ducera Growth Ventures will focus on identifying, analyzing, and managing innovation-based venture capital investments in funds that include strategic corporate clients. The platform will be led by Michael Kramer, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ducera, and Thomas Thurston, one of the world’s leading data scientists, Founder of Growth Science Ventures, and a Senior Advisor to Ducera.

Unlike traditional venture capital investing, Ducera Growth will combine Ducera’s investment banking expertise with Growth Science’s proprietary analytics and big data systems to identify unique early-stage growth companies. With an adherence to classic disruption theory and competitive threat regression analyses, the platform will deploy growth capital on behalf of its strategic corporate clients in future market leaders and next-generation companies that demonstrate the potential to produce new customers, reduce costs, and/or create new markets that are consistent with a client’s long-term vision.

Michael Kramer, Chief Executive Officer of Ducera Partners, said, “Ducera continues to evolve as a full-service investment bank and strategic advisory firm, and we are focused on providing our clients with access to innovative solutions that we believe have the ability to add significant value to their businesses. Ducera Growth Ventures is an exciting new initiative that I believe will disrupt traditional venture capital investing and redefine how companies access and/or acquire innovative external technologies.”

Thomas Thurston, Founder of Growth Science Ventures and Senior Advisor to Ducera, added, “Innovation is now happening at speeds, scales, and levels of complexity that only advanced computing can adequately analyze and make sense of. Yet with the right technological tools and a mastery of how to use them, companies can identify and capture growth from disruptive opportunities more rapidly and consistently than ever before. Utilizing data science and artificial intelligence presents a significant opportunity for companies to enhance their productivity and decision making in support of their organic and inorganic growth strategies. I am thrilled to partner with Michael to form Ducera Growth Ventures and look forward to working with a broad array of Ducera’s corporate clients in support of their venture investing interests.”

Mr. Thurston and Ducera previously launched the first of a six-part mini-series focused on how Ducera is using data science and artificial intelligence to advise clients in their development of corporate innovation and growth. Learn more by visiting: https://ducerapartners.com/news/thomas-thurston-partner-and-founder-of-growth-science-ventures-has-joined-the-firm-as-a-senior-advisor/

About Ducera Partners

Ducera Partners is a leading investment banking advisory practice with expertise in restructuring, strategic advisory, liability management, capital markets, wealth management, and growth capital. Since its founding in June 2015, Ducera Partners has advised on over $750 billion in transactions across various industries. Ducera Partners has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Stamford. For more information about Ducera Partners, please visit www.ducerapartners.com.

About Ducera Growth Ventures

Ducera Growth Ventures focuses on identifying, analyzing, and managing innovation-based investments across a broad array of market segments and industries. The platform seeks to combine Ducera’s investment banking expertise with Growth Science Ventures’ proprietary analytics and big data to identify early-stage growth companies that have the potential to be successful over the long term. With an adherence to classic disruption theory and competitive threat regression analyses, Ducera Growth Ventures invests growth capital on behalf of its strategic corporate clients in future market leaders and next-generation companies that have the potential to produce new customers for Ducera’s clients, reduce costs, and/or create new markets that are consistent with a client’s long-term vision. For more information about Ducera Growth Ventures, please visit www.ducerapartners.com

About Growth Science Ventures

Growth Science Ventures was founded by Thomas Thurston, one of the world’s leading data scientists. The firm utilizes data science to identify disruptive startups and counsels clients in connection with the development and launch of new products and services. For nearly 20 years Growth Science has continued to evolve its proprietary analytics, capabilities, and AI infrastructure through research collaborations with more than 60 of the world's largest, market-leading multinational companies spanning more than 1,000 market segments. For more information about Growth Science Ventures, please visit www.gsventures.com.