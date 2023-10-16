HyperX is Official Sponsor of TwitchCon: Experience the Ultimate Streamer Station Powered by HyperX and OMEN

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, along with OMEN Gaming, today announced its role as the Official Sponsor of the TwitchCon Streamer Station, including a planned special appearance of Zedd, global music artist and HyperX ambassador at the streamer station. This unique collaboration between HyperX and HP OMEN offers TwitchCon attendees the opportunity to experience the latest HyperX products designed for gaming streamers and content creators, along with cutting-edge OMEN PC and monitor products. Also taking front stage at TwitchCon is HyperX’s annual talent program Queued Up, showcasing emerging streamers and innovative streaming solutions with special voting for the next class of 2024.

Zedd, global music artist, producer and HyperX ambassador, is planned for a special guest appearance Saturday, October 21 at the HyperX Streamer Lounge. As a global HyperX ambassador, Zedd will be connecting with fans and celebrating his love for gaming.

The TwitchCon Streamer Station will feature a range of products for attendees to test out on the show floor, including the HyperX Vision S Webcam, delivering quality 4K video and low light performance, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, designed for mixing multiple audio inputs, and the Cloud III headset, engineered for supreme comfort, audio performance and durability. In addition, OMEN PCs and monitors will be available at each station, adding to the experience and allowing attendees to hone their streaming prowess during the event. Daily sponsored live streams will be broadcasted straight from the Streamer Station, spotlighting gaming streamers and content creators from the HyperX ambassador lineup.

“HyperX is excited to join TwitchCon this year as the official sponsor of the Streamer Station, giving visitors the opportunity to try out our new gaming streamer products,” said Ryan Romeos, director of marketing, HyperX. “The HyperX and OMEN collaboration at TwitchCon demonstrates HyperX’s continued support and dedication to the content creating community and efforts towards investing in new ways to improve gaming streamer and content creator experiences.”

HyperX is also highlighting Queued Up at TwitchCon, an annual talent showcase program highlighting emerging streamers. A special voting period will take place allowing fans to cast their votes for their favorite streamer, who may then become part of the esteemed Top 5 of Queued Up 2023. The Top 5 will be revealed on the HyperX Twitch livestream on November 8th. For additional details, please visit the Queued Up landing page.

In addition, HyperX plans to spotlight two new products designed for the streaming community that were recently announced in October. These products are the HyperX Vision S Webcam with 4K resolution and low lighting features and the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface that allows creators to manage XLR microphones and other audio inputs used during gaming streams and creating content. Plus, professional-quality HyperX ProCast XLR microphones will be available to see and test during the show.

Taking place Oct. 20 – 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center – West Hall, TwitchCon 2023 show attendees are encouraged to visit the Streamer Station to explore the latest streaming equipment from HyperX and OMEN. By combining the power of HyperX and OMEN gaming brands, HP Inc. aims to elevate content development for gaming creators and streamers everywhere. For more information on HyperX products, visit hyperx.com.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.